Paola Mayfield responds to critic who says she’s a ‘hypocrite’ for staying with husband Russ

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield is used to receiving backlash from her critics by now.

If it’s not her skimpy wardrobe choices, it’s her relationship choices that her naysayers are coming for.

The 90 Day Fiance OG’s marriage to Russ Mayfield has stirred plenty of divorce rumors over the years, especially after they took a brief break from their marriage.

It seems that regardless of what Paola posts online regarding her and Russ’ relationship, she can’t win.

Such was the case when she shared a recent photo of herself and Russ on Instagram. In the cute pic, the couple cozied up to each other as they posed for a photo in front of their garage.

The accompanying caption read, “Through thick and thin!” and Paola tagged Russ’ IG handle.

Paola Mayfield called a ‘hypocrite’ for the way she treats her husband, Russ Mayfield

Paola’s post was well received by many of her followers, who were happy to see her and Russ doing well. However, a post from Paola wouldn’t be complete without some criticism, would it?

In the comments section, one Instagram user accused Paola of being a hypocrite for showing herself and Russ in a positive light.

“We all know that for her it’s only in good times, when she wants lonusa and she leaves him, now she says that in good times and bad times when she leaves him thrown after all he’s done for her,” the critic penned. “Hypocrisy at last.”

One of Paola’s critics threw some major shade, but she wasn’t having it. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Never one to shy away from an opportunity to clap back, Paola responded with some sarcasm.

“Hypocrisy of almost 10 years 😅,” she fired back.

90 Day Fiance couple Russ and Paola Mayfield look to be doing better than ever

As mentioned, Paola and Russ briefly separated while they worked on their marriage with the help of a therapist. At the time of their separation, Russ and Paola were living in tight quarters, sharing an RV with their son, 4-year-old Axel.

These days, however, the couple has made strides in their marriage and other parts of their lives. They’ve since moved into a four-bedroom home in Orlando, Florida, which has given them the opportunity to make a fresh start.

“It’s the perfect place to actually … start again,” Paola told In Touch of their new living arrangements.

Paola and Russ’ relationship first played out during the very first season of 90 Day Fiance. While Russ was traveling for work in Colombia, he met Paola in her native country, and they hit it off.

Paola’s move to America and her and Russ getting accustomed to each other was a major part of their storyline, which had plenty of ups and downs. It looks as though these days, though, there are more ups than downs for the Mayfields.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.