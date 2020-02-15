Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

One of the Below Deck Season 7 cast members is working to become a captain in the yachting world.

It has been almost a year since the Bravo reality TV show filmed in Thailand. In the time since filming ended last year, the Valor crew has embarked on new working adventures.

Deckhand Brian de Saint Pern is working to be a captain. The drama on Below Deck did not scare him off from the yachting industry. It did just the opposite. He is now motivated to become the man in charge on luxury yachts.

Yachting is Brian’s dream career

Unlike some of the other cast members, Brian’s dream career is yachting. The deckhand wasn’t on reality TV for fame or to secure more gigs in the entertainment industry. Brian wants to get as much knowledge about yachting as possible so he can become a captain one day.

“I want to be a captain one day, so I’m just striving for that. I’ve just come back from Florida. I took four months of unpaid study leave. So, I’ve done my OOW [Officer of the Watch] modules. I just need to do my oral, and I’ll be an officer of the watch, which is one step closer to being a captain,” Brian told the Daily Dish.

When the cameras stopped rolling on Below Deck, Brian went back to working for the yacht he was on before the reality TV show. It was a smooth transition for the yachtie, who fans will recall hates to be called a yachtie.

“After the season, I actually rejoined the boat I left for the season. So I’m currently on that in France now. We’re just doing a shipyard period, fixing up the boat, a lot of maintenance,” he shared.

Brian’s personal life

Brian has no problem opening up about his career. However, the deckhand has been keeping his personal life on the down-low.

If there is a special someone in Brian’s life, he is not speaking about her publicly. His social media accounts do not indicate Brian is in a relationship, but that could be intentional.

Viewers saw last week on the Below Deck reunion show that Brian and Courtney Skippon have not even maintained a friendship. She admitted to blocking him on social media, as he got blasted by the ladies for shutting down Courtney’s opinion. Perhaps the fallout of being in a showmance has made Brian skeptical of making his personal relationships public.

There is one girl who has stolen Brian’s heart, his daughter. The deckhand proudly posts about his little girl on social media, just like he did on the show. She is one of the reasons Brian de Saint Pern is working hard to become a captain.

Below Deck reunion part two airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7c on Bravo.