Olivia Jade makes relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi official

For a few months now, Olivia Jade has been rumored to be in a relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

That relationship has now been confirmed.

This comes a short time after both left their previous relationships.

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi now official

Olivia Jade took the world by storm when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars, working to change the image of her that remained after the College Admissions Scandal.

However, when she appeared on DWTS, she had just come out of a relationship with Jackon Guthy in August 2021.

Jacob Elordi, who broke out with his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth and Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, was dating model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

They broke up in November 2021.

The rumors that Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi were dating started in December. Now, Us Weekly reports that the two are official.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” the site reports. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

While Olivia Jade has a massive social media presence, she mostly posts photos of herself in provocative poses and nothing personal to keep her brand straight.

Jacob has a big following but only posts professional images on his page.

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi, 24, is an Australian actor. He broke out with his starring role in The Kissing Booth before he really turned heads with his critically acclaimed role in Euphoria, alongside Zendaya.

While he was born in Brisbane, Australia, he now lives in the United States. He is also extremely tall, standing 6’5, something he told GQ that he lied about to try to get more roles since he heard he would struggle to get roles because of his size.

However, thanks to The Kissing Booth with Joey King, Jacob became a star, which led to his role in Euphoria on HBO.

“After Euphoria, the coolest shift happened,” Jacob said in the GQ interview. “It put me on the radar, that I could maybe act, and it allowed me to sit down with these guys whose work I admire – they knew my work and they had enjoyed it. So I could have these really adult, creative conversations with like-minded people.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to Disney+ streaming.