Olivia Jade is ‘baking’ in bikini sunbathe

Olivia Jade is flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body during a goddess sunbathing session, and she’s reminding fans how hot it is. The Dancing With the Stars star, shooting up trends via her 2021 appearance on the competition series, was all body-ody-ody in a weekend social media share, one showing how bikinis are done.

Posting for her 1.3 million followers, the daughter of Lori Loughlin sizzled from an oversized couch as she soaked up rays, wearing the tiniest possible bikini and telling fans she’s “baking.”

Olivia Jade bakes in bikini photos

Lounging around the cushioned couch and on a sun-drenched terrace, the influencer rested her bare feet at the seat’s edge, lying on her back and going stringy in a halterneck and barely-there bikini.

Olivia posed with both hands to her head and showed off her super-slim figure and golden tan, bringing in a chic outdoor pool with a swipe right. Here, Olivia posed on her knees and somewhat arching her back as she let her long flowing hair cascade down her shoulders.

Fans are getting a double-whammy of bikini action this month. Back on April 9, the brunette beauty posed poolside and in a tiny red bikini while resting her legs in cooling pool waters.

The posts aren’t just bikini action, though, with plenty of money coming in.

Olivia Jade is attracting brands

On April 8, and looking pretty in pink as she rocked a matching set, Olivia updated to promote luxury designer Etro, writing: “@etro #liquidpaisley collection is a dream 💘🌸🌷💐 #ad.” The star has also been cherry-picked by shoe brand Roger Vivier, attending a high-profile event for the footwear label back in March.

Olivia made headlines last year for appearing on DWTS, and not without controversy, as fans wondered if she was hooking up with married partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“It was honestly just because I saw this video getting a lot of traction, and then I was like, ‘We’re ending this here. This is a complete, like, it just wasn’t true,’” Olivia explained amid the drama. “So I just spoke out on it. … We want to win this trophy. We’re not focused on that.”

Val, meanwhile, stated: “I just don’t want it to take away from what’s really happening, which is a lot of work. A lot of effort, a lot of joy. Of course, a lot of joy because we’re both having a blast.”