Olivia and Korey reveal when they realized they were a match on Love Island USA

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser on Love Island USA. Pic credit: @korey_gandy/Instagram

Up until Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser returned from Casa Amor, no one could have expected they would win Love Island USA.

Korey was struggling to find anyone to hook up with as a romantic couple, and he was at one point with Cashay Proudfoot in a friendship pairing.

Olivia, on the other hand, strung Javonny Vega along without telling him she wasn’t as interested in him as he was with her until he was eliminated. She even came back from Casa Amor alone.

While Korey came back with Leslie Golden, things didn’t go well. Leslie ended up leaving almost immediately and Korey and Olivia hooked up.

They carried this to the finale, where they won Love Island USA.

When did Korey and Olivia hook up on Love Island USA

Korey and Olivia spoke to ET Online about when they realized they had feelings for each other.

“It wasn’t until the later half of the season until we started to explore that romantic connection. Prior to that, we had built such a strong friendship base, so I think that’s what helped us and what pushed us so quickly,” Korey said.

“But in the start of it, we were both going through kind of the same journey. We’re not finding a connection with the people that we’re with and we’re going through all these ups and downs, but at the same time, we’re seeing each other grow as individuals,” he continued.

“That’s what attracted me to her. Once we were able to complete our growth as individuals, we were able to come together and really explore that romantic connection.”

Olivia agreed and said fans had no idea what she was going through by just watching Love Island USA on TV.

“I think the easiest thing for me to say is every time we were around each other, that was the happiest I was in the villa,” Olivia said. “We are constantly laughing. We’re so similar and sometimes when you’re so similar with someone, you might be like, ‘Oh, is that going to work out?'”

“It was just easy.”

Olivia and Korey are still together

Some fans thought that Korey and Olivia were not going to last when they went their separate ways when they left Hawaii.

However, that was silly since they needed to go home to get their bearings, see their family and friends, and prepare for the next step.

The two have been together all weekend in New York City and they look very happy.

“Bonnie and Clyde,” Korey wrote.

There was also a video Korey posted of the two partying with Bailey Marshall before having a chat with Josh and Shannon in a video chat.

Olivia also posted some pics as well.

“When in New York,” she captioned a post of her and Korey.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season on Paramount+, streaming right now.