Officiant that married Chris and Allyssa calls out Alyssa’s ‘cold heart’

The officiant that married Chris and Alyssa doesn’t have high hopes for the couple. Pic credit: Lifetime

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman already had MAFS viewers skeptical of their compatibility and, after witnessing their awkward wedding on the latest episode, it seems MAFS viewers were right to be suspicious that these two would be a match.

Not only do MAFS viewers not see Chris and Alyssa’s potential, the very officiant who stood at the altar and married Chris and Alyssa also doesn’t think their marriage looks too promising.

Officiant Steven Martins gives Alyssa Ellman an important reminder

It’s common for MAFS viewers to share their blunt honest opinions about the MAFS cast each episode, but in a rarer occurrence, a MAFS officiant has shared his thoughts on a couple that he got to witness up close and personal.

Steven Martins is a Justice of the Peace in Massachusetts where Married at First Sight Season 14 takes place and he married Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman.

According to his bio on the popular wedding website The Knot, Steven Martins provides wedding officiant services throughout New Bedford MA, and beyond. Notably, he was appointed by the Governor of Massachusetts as one of the youngest Justices in the commonwealth and he prides himself on always putting people first.

After watching the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Steven surprisingly weighed in and revealed his first impression of Chris and Alyssa when he married them as well as issued some advice for Alyssa to remember after her ‘cold’ behavior.

Steven tweeted, “When I married Chris and Alyssa on [Married at First Sight], I truly thought this might be it. But, always remember Alyssa, teeth can be fixed. A cold heart, cannot.”

Pic credit: @SteveMartins_NB

Steven Martins questioned about signing an NDA

Married at First Sight typically has strict nondisclosure agreements so that the cast doesn’t spoil the end results of the season. One MAFS viewer found it surprising that Steven was even able to speak about the wedding and questioned Steven in the comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The MAFS viewer wrote, “Dude. You didn’t have to sign an NDA?”

Steven Martins replied back, emphasizing that he doesn’t know the final results of Chris and Alyssa’s marriage and also expressed that he doesn’t have high hopes for them after the latest episode.

Steven wrote, “I have no idea if they work out or not. I just pronounce them. But clearly, this episode doesn’t look promising!”

Steven’s sentiments are shared by several MAFS viewers who dislike Alyssa, although MAFS veteran Jamie Otis believes Alyssa and Chris can shock the world and fall in love.

Do you think Chris and Alyssa will work out in the end or will their marriage continue to fall apart?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.