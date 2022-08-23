Noi Phommasak calls Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode her ‘mafs lovers’

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak has had the support of her MAFS costars as she experiences a season of loss.

Noi married Steve Moy on Married at First Sight Season 14, and the couple agreed to stay married on Decision Day. However, their relationship took a turn away from cameras.

Not long after the MAFS Season 14 reunion, Noi and Steve separately revealed their divorce and had a messy and public back and forth on social media during the breakup.

After dealing with the end of her relationship, Noi also had to deal with the ailing of her beloved dog, Sushi, who had cancer.

Sushi, unfortunately, passed this summer, and Noi was vulnerable about how tough the loss was on her while commending herself for remaining strong amid the mourning.

While Noi and Steve don’t appear to be on good terms, Noi remains friends with MAFS Season 14 wives Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode.

Jasmina and Katina encouraged Noi Phommasak with a tasty treat

Noi Phommasak recently received a special delivery from Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode.

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to capture the moment she handed Noi a sweet treat.

In the photo, Noi smiled through a mask while wearing pink and lavender attire as she took a cup of boba from what appeared to be Jasmina’s hand.

Jasmina wrote over the photo, “Special Delivery [pink heart emojis] Love youuuuuu baby girl [Noi Phommasak].”

Noi also shared a photo of herself holding up the cup as she wrote, “Special delivery from my mass lovers,” while tagging Jasmina and Katina.

What happened to the couples on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Noi, Jasmina, and Katina’s Married at First Sight season was eventful, as all five couples had their fair share of ups and downs.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first couple to call it quits as they struggled to connect from the jump. Alyssa became the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night.

After several arguments during the honeymoon, Chris asked for a divorce.

All four other couples said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

By the time of the Married at First Sight reunion, two of the four couples had called it quits.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis revealed they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations in which Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him. Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate.

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after fights and disagreements, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode surprised MAFS viewers by sticking together on Decision Day and beyond. Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong and celebrated their one-year anniversary this summer.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.