Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi wouldn’t take back ‘iconic’ Jersey Shore arrest

Nicole Polizzi wouldn’t take back her “iconic” arrest during Season 3 of Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wouldn’t take back her 2010 arrest for disorderly conduct that was captured by Jersey Shore’s cameras, calling the moment “iconic” and part of the reason she has become the woman she is today.

Nicole shared that she wouldn’t change one thing about that moment.

The reality television star told Us Weekly, “No, that’s iconic. I would never take that back,”

“I mean, there’s some things where I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so annoying. Why would you do that?’ But at the same time, everything that I did on the show kind of made me who I am today, which is, like, a kick a** mom,” she elaborated.

Nicole said that all of the mistakes she made when she was younger was a learning experience.

She claimed she was glad to get her outrageous behavior out of her system when she was a young woman.

The iconic Season 3 moment

The iconic Season 3 moment of Jersey Shore that Nicole spoke of was captured in 2010.

Fans of Jersey Shore recall that prior to her arrest, the reality television star spent the afternoon drinking alone and with her friends.

A bartender at Aztec Ocean Resort on the boardwalk then told The New York Daily News that Snooki enjoyed “three shots of Patron Tequila and a Long Island Iced Tea.” She later drank at EJ’s Ocean Lounge with castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

A drunk Nicole ran down the boardwalk and yelled at a man who was seated on a nearby bench with his back to the ocean, “Where’s the beach?”

In a thread, a Reddit fan claimed that in a past interview, Nicole revealed she actually didn’t mean to ask the man where the beach was. Rather, she was trying to figure out how to get on the beach, but she was so drunk her iconic line was the first thing that came out of her mouth.

Deena and Jenni ran after their friend, knowing that she could get arrested for being drunk on the beach. Jenni tried to get Nicole off the sand, and back to their shore house before police arrived. They were too late and Nicole was arrested. She told the arresting officers, “I’m a good person” as they put her in the back of a police car.

Nicole’s biggest regret

Nicole claimed her biggest regret was the day she, Jenni and Deena gave a speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding in late Fall 2019.

She told Us Weekly, “I regret doing it at the wedding. We should have [done] it at the bachelorette party because she would have laughed and loved it. The wedding probably wasn’t such a good idea. So yes, I regret showing that speech at the wedding. It wasn’t funny like we thought it was.”

Nicole has returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after a hiatus of one and one-half years during a sobriety anniversary for her castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.