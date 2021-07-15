Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will invite MTV into her home when iconic show Cribs returns

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will welcome fans into her home upon the return of MTV’s Cribs this August. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will invite MTV into her home upon the return of the iconic 2000s television series Cribs.

The series took MTV’s viewers into the homes of some of their favorite celebrities. Its original incarnation ran from the year 2000 for 19 seasons and was must-see viewing for fans to get to really know how their favorite singers, actors, and rappers lived.

The Cribs reboot will continue to follow the same format as the original series, including the iconic catchphrase upon entering a celebrity’s home, “Welcome to my crib.”

In an MTV Press release, it was revealed that Nicole would be one of 18 scheduled celebrities who will allow MTV’s cameras into their private spaces.

The mother of three children has two homes in New Jersey, which she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle. One is in the northern part of the state, while the other is down the shore. It is unclear which of these homes she will show off to fans when her episode airs.

For celebs like Nicole, who regularly share their homes via Instagram and other social media formats, this will be a departure from just taking a well-placed snap of their living spaces. They will have to reveal how they truly live, from their homes to their cars to wardrobes and everything in between.

Nicole Polizzi is not the only celeb on board

The reality television veteran, who recently returned to her Jersey Shore family after not filming for over a year, is not the only celebrity on board to show off their abode.

Other famous faces ready to welcome you into their homes are Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and TJ Lavin.

Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Let’s not forget our friends overseas

Outside of the U.S., MTV is premiering Season 2 of the international edition of the MTV Cribs series.

Airing in two parts, beginning on August 2nd, the new season will feature the homes of fan-favorite stars in the UK and beyond including Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury, The Sharp Twins, Johnny Orlando, Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall, and more.

Select seasons of MTV’s Cribs are now available on MTV.com and Paramount+.

Cribs will make its debut on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30/8:30c on MTV.