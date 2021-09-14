Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals her ‘Met Gala’ look and Jersey Shore fans are cracking up

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi jokes about attending the Met Gala and even shows off her outfit. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was not at the Met Gala on Monday night, nor has she ever been a guest at the star-studded annual event but leave it to the Jersey Shore star to poke fun of the gathering of A-listers and herself in the process.

Those who follow the Met Gala already know that it’s a huge event, and only the top celebrities get an invite from Vogue editor Anna Wintour herself. It should surprise no one that Snooki has never actually appeared on the guestlist for the event.

The theme for Met Gala 2021

The theme for the Met Gala in 2021 was “American Independence,” and the styles seen at the event this year made it pretty clear that there was a whole lot of interpretation at play when it came to what to wear.

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up in a head-to-toe black ensemble that left literally nothing exposed. It was probably the most cover that we’ve seen on Kim in a long time.

And despite looking like she was walking the Met Gala steps in a high-fashion burqua, Kim made light of the outfit, writing on Instagram, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

At least it was a lot more comfortable than what she wore last year.

Another head-turner this year was Lil Nas X, who showed off three different looks at the event, as seen in the cluster of photos below.

Billie Eilish also stunned as she entered the annual fundraiser wearing a peach ball gown that deviated from her typical oversized clothing. Billie has been making many waves this year, first debuting her new blonde hair and then getting tongues wagging with her Vogue cover and pictorial.

Snooki makes the best Met Gala joke

But no one managed to turn heads like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi did when she showed off her Met Gala look, and she wasn’t even actually there.

The Jersey Shore star showed off her “Met Gala look” on Instagram, sharing a clearly photoshopped picture of herself standing on those iconic steps with photographers behind her as she looked absolutely confused.

Wearing a pink zip-up hoodie and black pants, Snooki can be seen sporting big black sunglasses and looking off into the distance with a blank expression. She captioned the photo, “Can’t believe I’m at the Met Gala this year!”

While we didn’t actually see Snooki at the Met Gala this year, we can’t wait to see her return for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Fans of the show were thrilled to have her back for the second half of Season 4 after she quit following Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.