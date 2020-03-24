Nicole Snooki Polizzi of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shares her amazing hidden talent

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi skyrocketed to fame in 2009 with the release of Jersey Shore. She quickly became the breakout star of the show and a fan favorite.

Nicole’s made a career out of being Snooki- she has a store, a podcast, a YouTube channel, three books, and has appeared on numerous other television shows.

But there’s one talent Nicole has that fans didn’t know about- and she took to Instagram yesterday to share it.

Nicole wows fans

In her Instagram post, Nicole stands (and walks) on her hands for a full 24 seconds. Her 9-month-old son Angelo looks on perplexed. It’s an impressive skill, and Nicole said that she aims to get even better at it while stuck at home.

Her “quarantine goal,” she said, is to hold a handstand for a full minute.

It’s a tall order, but Snooki seems pretty dedicated to the cause.

Nicole has been sharing quite a few workout videos on Instagram recently. On Friday, she posted another impressive feat of athleticism- she held a plank while her two older children, 7-year-old Lorenzo and 5-year-old Giovanna, climbed on top of her.

Last week, she and Giovanna did some tumbling together- great for Giovanna’s cheer career. Giovanna is following in her mother’s footsteps with cheer; Nicole was a cheerleader throughout high school.

Working out is a great activity for the family while they’re socially distancing. With the schools closed, the kids are bored, and everyone is going stir crazy. The activities break up the day and add a little fun to their new homeschooling routine.

Nicole won’t be back for another Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season

It’s a good thing Nicole is so active on Instagram because fans might not be able to see her if there’s another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Viewers are nearing the end of the third season of the show, but Nicole announced on her podcast in December that she wouldn’t film for a fourth season if there is one.

She explained that she felt the show’s drama was too much for her to handle and that she really missed her three children when filming. Her castmates have tried to convince her not to go but without much success.

She’ll still appear on the final three episodes of the show, airing consecutive Thursdays beginning this week, but the end of this season will likely be the end of Snooki on the series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.