Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & daughter Giovanna twin in new selfie: ‘Mini-me’

Nicole Polizzi shared a memorable snap with daughter Giovanna and called her daughter “mini-me” in the caption. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna twinned in a new selfie where the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star called her daughter “mini-me.”

The reality television star and mother of three enjoyed a weekend with her family in the snap she captioned “Sunday Funday.”

Mother and daughter share many of the same features. Of all of Nicole’s children, it seems that Giovanna most closely resembles her reality star mom. Nicole’s two sons Angelo and Lorenzo look similar to her husband but also share some of Nicole’s facial features in certain photographs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers always love to see new photos of Nicole’s children on her Instagram feed. This particular snap was no exception.

Nicole and Giovanna both wore bathing suits in the photograph. Nicole what appeared to be a light blue top with a contrasting pattern that featured Mickey Mouse. On her neck, she wore a cross and a gold necklace that featured the first initials of all three of her children.

Giovanna looked adorable in what appeared to be a tank bathing suit top in a cheerful print.

Nicole Polizzi’s famous friends added their own remarks

Several of Nicole’s Jersey Shore castmates and famous friends added their own remarks regarding the sweet snap.

Three of Nicole’s castmates responded with their thoughts on the photo.

“Adorable,” wrote Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s famous friends added their commentary about her latest social media upload. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole’s best pal Jenni “JWoww” Farley called the image “perfection.”

Lauren Sorrentino, Mike’s wife, responded with three red emoji hearts, while professional wrestler and Total Bellas star Brie Bella called the snap “Precious.”

Fans eagerly await Nicole’s return to JSFV

Viewers of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are eagerly awaiting Nicole’s return to the series after she was seen earlier this season during a five-year sober-versary event for Mike.

She is scheduled to appear sometime in the next few weeks.

Nicole will pop out of a cake to celebrate the birthday of her pal Jenni during the episode which was filmed in February of this year at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.

She will then spend some quality time with her castmates which include Jenni, Mike, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and bring the party to its highest level with her antics.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.