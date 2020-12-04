Nicole Nafziger’s daughter is growing up quick! Here are the cutest photos of May

Love or hate her, Nicole Nafziger is one of the most memorable stars in 90 Day Fiance history. First appearing on season 4, the relationship between her and Azan Tefou took viewers to the northwest corner of Africa.

Over the years, fans have watched her cancel trips and more recently – get stranded in Morocco. What should’ve been a short trip to see her fiance, was extended for several months thanks to the travel ban during the global pandemic.

She faced harsh criticism for leaving her young daughter with her mother while she was visiting Azan overseas.

While we’ve watched Nicole’s journey on 90 Day Fiance, we’ve also seen her daughter May grow up.

Here are some of her cutest pictures.

May is a gamer like her mother

Constantly asking fans to join her online, it’s no secret that Nicole is a gamer.

You can catch the reality tv star on Twitch live streaming her Fortnite matches for fans to comment on.

It’s only natural that her daughter follows in her footsteps and gaming becomes something they can do together.

Regularly playing with her mom, it’s just one of the ways the mother-daughter duo likes to spend their time.

She’s a model for her grandma’s business

You’ll often catch May modeling for her grandma Robalee’s online mask boutique. From Minnie Mouse to a girly, mermaid scale design, she’s supporting the family business.

Fans love that May is a great model, allowing Robalee to nail mask sizing for children.

Halloween is one of her favorite holidays

Nicole goes all-in with May’s Halloween costumes as it is her daughter’s favorite holiday.

From Dora the Explorer to Miguel from Disney’s Coco, May finds happiness in her costumes. Nicole will often get in costume to match her little one’s festive spirit.

They are frequent visitors to the happiest place on Earth

Living in Florida has its perks as the family has easy access to DisneyWorld.

The largest Disney park in America, it’s clear that May is happy anytime she gets to make the trip.

Nicole hinted that she and Azan may return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but only time will tell what is in the future for these two.

Do you think Azan and Nicole will eventually tie the knot?

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.