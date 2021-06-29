Nicole Nafziger shows off new pictures of May and she’s still as cute as ever

Nicole Nafziger isn’t on 90 Day FIance anymore Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Nafziger is no longer appearing on 90 Day Fiance or any of the spinoff shows and her relationship with Azan Tefou seems to be over for good this time around. But one of the things we really miss is keeping up with her adorable daughter May.

Lately, pictures of Nicole are becoming fewer and fewer and photo shares of May are becoming even rarer.

This is why we’re so happy that she decided to update fans and show us what she and May have been up to recently.

Nicole shows off cute photos of daughter May

On Monday evening, Nicole took to Instagram with a series of new photos. She captioned the cute share, “WhY sO sErIoUs!?” There are four adorable photos of the mother-daughter pair and it’s pretty clear that they are having a great time in the snaps.

In the first photo, Nicole and May are making very serious faces and the now-6-year-old is looking as cute as can be. In the second photo, they are putting on big frowns and we just can’t help but smile.

Apparently, they can’t help hold their smiles back either because, in the third photo, May is still frowning while Nicole smiles and in the last picture, you can tell that May is about to break out into a huge grin but she’s still trying to keep that frown on her face.

Make sure you click through all the pictures to see the full effect of May’s cuteness.

What have Nicole and May been up to?

Ever since giving up life as a 90 Day Fiance star, Nicole Nafziger has moved on to become a Twitch streamer, making a living letting other people watch her play video games.

She never did address her split from Azan but she did remove the engagement ring emoji from her Instagram profile and hasn’t made any recent trips to Morocco since getting stuck there for months last year during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Nicole used to be a prolific poster on social media, she seems to have found more to do offline because she’s just not sharing as much with fans (and critics) lately and that’s probably for the best. She’s said before that she “lacks motivation” to post more and that she had been working on her mental health.

As for Azan, he’s never been a big social media person but he still pops up from time to time to show off photos and videos of himself working out and to drop motivational quotes in his Instagram stories.

