News

90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger says she ‘lacks motivation’ lately as she works on her mental health


90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger
90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger talks about her social media silence. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger finally addressed her noticeable silence on social media lately. The TLC star has been surprisingly quiet on Instagram rarely making updates about her life.

Nicole’s apparent inactivity led some to believe that something’s going on with her. Some even assumed that it has something to do with Azan Tefou. Here’s what she has to say about it.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger explains social media silence

Looks like Nicole Nafziger could no longer avoid questions about her lack of activity on social media. The 90 Day Fiance alum used to share updates regularly to her more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Now, Nicole is addressing her sudden silence online. In a post, the 90 Day Fiance celeb acknowledged the fact that she’s not posting much lately and that it might intrigue some of her fans.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Y’all wanted to know how I’m doing since I don’t post much. Well, maybe this gives you an idea?” Nicole explained. “I’m working on bettering my life.”

90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger
90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger addresses her silence on social media. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

Nicole wants to figure out what she wants in life

Nicole Nafziger added that she wants to have a better understanding of herself. The 90 Day Fiance star hinted that it has been challenging to do that, especially with all the things going on in her life at the moment.

“Figuring out who I am and knowing what I want in life,” she wrote. “I have good days and bad. But I continue to work for the life I deserve.”

The 90 Day Fiance star said she has “grown so much” from all the experiences she had in life. However, she knows she still has a long way to go and that there’s no shortcut to knowing herself better.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole struggles with mental health?

It also seems like Nicole Nafziger doesn’t always have the will to accomplish the things she wanted to do. The 90 Day Fiance alum admitted she lacks motivation and that is something she needs to work on.

“Also can someone tell me how motivation works because I seem to be lacking some lately,” she revealed. “Bettering your life is more than a job or situation. Mental state is so important.”

This isn’t the first time Nicole talked about her mental health. In the past, the reality star admitted that she’s been “constantly fighting” a personal weight loss battle. She said it’s been emotionally and mentally exhausting for her, especially with all the negativity she gets online.

Still, Nicole promised her fans that she will try to be more active on social media from here on out.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

