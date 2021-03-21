90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger moving on from Azan Tefou

90 Day Fiance stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou allegedly broke up. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger has been relatively quiet on social media lately — a far cry from her Instagram activity a few months back. Azan Tefou, on the other hand, has been posting regularly on his IG, which is something he didn’t do often in the past.

These led to speculations that something was going on between the TLC couple. Did they break up?

90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou split?

Looks like Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are over. The 90 Day Fiance couple allegedly ended their three-year engagement and clues about the split have been all over their social media pages.

A quick look at Nicole’s Instagram page reveals a slight change, which sparked even more speculations of a breakup. In her bio, the reality star refers to herself as a “Mom” and “Twitch Streamer.” Noticeably gone was her declaration of engagement to Azan, “Engaged to H.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also removed all traces of her Moroccan fiance from her page. It seems Nicole deleted all photos and videos of Azan, even those from a few years back.

Nicole Nafziger has not spoken about Azan Tefou lately either. She has never made any mention of him on her updates, which surprised many of her followers. In the past, Nicole would gush about him and talk about their relationship. But now, she’s gone completely silent about it.

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger’s Instagram bio suggests she’s no longer engaged to Azan Tefou. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

Nicole stays positive amid split rumors

Interestingly, it looks like Nicole is keeping a positive attitude amid the supposed breakup. The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared an update for the first time in a while, hinting that she’s moving on slowly but surely.

“Just taking life one day at a time,” Nicole captioned a photo. Fans of the reality star quickly welcomed her back to Instagram, with some sending her positive messages. On the other hand, others couldn’t help but ask about Azan, but she gave no response.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole and Azan post-split

Since the split rumors began circulating, Nicole and Azan have been minding their own business on social media. The 90 Day Fiance stars opted not to address the supposed split. However, their actions seem to all but prove that they’re done.

Azan has been quite active on Instagram lately. He regularly shares photos of himself at the gym and some inspirational messages. Meanwhile, Nicole has been busy with her video game live stream on Twitch. Fans will have to wait and see if they will officially release a statement about the status of their relationship.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.