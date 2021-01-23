90 Day Fiance: Is Azan Tefou hinting split from Nicole Nafziger? Here’s why fans think they’re over

90 Day Fiance stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou face yet another split rumors. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Azan Tefou continues to grace Instagram with his six-pack abs photos and inspirational quotes. The longtime fiance of Nicole Nafziger has been regularly posting on his social media account after ending his hiatus.

But still noticeably missing on his updates is his soon-to-be-wife, Nicole. Azan has yet to make any post about the TLC star. To make things even more intriguing, he recently shared a cryptic quote, which led fans to believe that they have split.

90 Day Fiance: Azan Tefou sparks breakup rumors with cryptic post

Azan Tefou’s latest Instagram post sparked yet another split rumors from fans. The 90 Day Fiance veteran usually shares motivational messages on his page, which many of his followers enjoy.

His latest quote appeared to cause more controversy than usual though. In his IG Stories, Azan wrote, “God removes people from your life because he heard conversations you didn’t hear.”

Apparently, many 90 Day Fiance fans assumed he was subtly hinting at a breakup with Nicole Nafziger. They thought Azan Tefou already removed his American girlfriend from his life, just like what the quote implied.

However, some suggested that Azan was merely sharing yet another inspirational quote. After all, most of his updates include positive messages about different topics such as self-love and body positivity.

90 Day Fiance star Azan Tefou shared a cryptic post on Instagram which sparked split rumors from Nicole Nafziger. Pic credit: @justazan/Instagram

Azan still shows no sign of Nicole Nafziger on Instagram

Speculations of a split became even more intense as Azan Tefou continues to be mum about Nicole Nafziger. The 90 Day Fiance alum has been deafeningly quiet about his fiance, which raised some eyebrows.

Azan has never mentioned Nicole in his recent updates, not even once. This is a far cry from Nicole who gushes about him every chance she gets.

But it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is also starting to get equally quiet about Azan Tefou. Nicole Nafziger appeared to lay low on social media, which surprised her fans.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole MIA on IG – busy with another gig

Those who follow Nicole Nafziger on Instagram know just how much she used to post updates on the platform. The 90 Day Fiance celeb tends to share a lot of content on her page including photos and updates about her romance with Azan Tefou.

However, the reality star has yet to share anything about her fiance as of late. In fact, she hasn’t updated her page much at all lately. Surprisingly, Nicole has never mentioned Azan as well. She also removed all traces of him on her IG account.

It seems the 90 Day Fiance star is busy doing other things. Nicole Nafziger is getting into video game streaming and she’s taking it quite seriously. The mother of one has been promoting her live streams and seemed to have gained some followers.

So far, the real score between Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou remains unclear.

