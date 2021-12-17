Nicole Nafziger issues an apology for using Jason Hitch’s death as clickbait

Nicole Nafziger apologies to Jason Hitch’s family. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has apologized to Jason Hitch and his family for using his death as clickbait in a recent post. Jason passed away on Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19 according to his sister Shannon, who shared the sad news a day later.

However, there have been some clickbait articles about Jason’s death and yesterday, Nicole got quite the tongue lashing for her latest post. Many reality TV personalities get paid to share clickbait articles on their page but Nicole is by far the biggest offender of them all.

Yesterday, she got tons of backlash for posting a misleading link with a photo of herself and ex-boyfriend Azan Tefou attached. The word #RIP was splashed across the photo and the heading read “Heartbroken to confirm he died.”

The post was made to seem as if Azan had passed away but upon clicking the link, the article was about Jason Hitch’s death.

Social media viewers were furious that both Azan and Jason were used in the misleading post and they lashed out at Nicole. Jason’s ex-wife Cassia Tavares also slammed Nicole in an Instagram message.

However, Nicole has now issued an apology.

Nicole Nafziger removes clickbait article about Jason Hitch

The 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram story last night to issue an apology for the offensive clickbait post about Jason’s passing. She also removed all traces of the articles and links from her Instagram Story and from her main page.

According to Nicole, she didn’t personally share the link, but it was posted directly to her account from the company that pays her to post articles on her page.

Nicole claimed she wasn’t aware of the nature of the link prior to it being posted.

“I would like to publicly apologize for the clickbait link that was posted to my profile yesterday,” wrote Nicole. “A company posts those straight to my account and don’t always tell me the nature of the post.”

“Of course that is no excuse,” added the TLC star.

Nicole Nafziger apologies to Jason Hitch’s family

The 90 Day Fiance alum also said her apologies to Jason’s family and to his ex-wife Cassia Tavares who called her out on Instagram yesterday.

After catching wind of the post, Cassia took to Instagram and called Nicole’s actions “a new low.”

However, Nicole is now trying to remedy that mistake.

“I am saddened by the news of Jason,” wrote Nicole. “Most of all I deeply apologize to @cassia_tavares and Jason’s family for posting this tragic news in this way.”

Interestingly, Nicole didn’t apologize to Azan for using him in the clickbait article as well and so far he hasn’t commented on the disturbing post.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.