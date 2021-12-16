Nicole Nafziger uses Jason Hitch’s death as clickbait, his ex-wife Cassia Tavares calls it ‘a new low’

Jason Hitch’s ex-wife slams Nicole Nafziger. Pic credit: TLC

We recently reported the death of 90 Day Fiance star Jason Hitch and now Nicole Nafziger is being called out for using his death as clickbait.

Jason’s ex-wife Cassia Tavares caught wind of Nicole’s latest post and slammed the TLC star.

Social media users are bashing Nicole as well because she dragged her ex-boyfriend Azan Tefou into the mix and made it seem as if he was the one who died.

Cassia recently found out about Jason’s death after he passed away from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday. His sister shared the news and noted that his friends and family were by his side when he took his last breath.

However, fellow TLC alum Nicole is using Jason’s passing to make a quick buck!

Nicole Nafziger uses Azan in clickbait about Jason Hitch’s death

Jason’s ex-wife Cassia Tavares has a bone to pick with 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger for using Jason’s death to make money.

She shared a clickbait article a few hours ago in her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend Azan Tefou.

The post had the text “#RIP” on top of the photo with the heading, “Heartbroken to confirm he died.”

The distasteful clickbait post was made to appear as if Azan had passed away. However, those who clicked the link soon found out that it was a ploy and the story was actually about the death of Jason Hitch.

The TLC star reshared the clickbait post on her main Instagram page and turned off the comments. However, that didn’t stop people from using another post to call her out.

“Saying Azan DIED for clickbait? Wtf is wrong with you? That’s disgusting,” remarked one person.

“Yeah, I’m over the clickbait, Unfollowing,” wrote another.

Someone also remarked, “TLC should sue u for reporting fake stories.” And there were many other comments along those lines.

Social media users weren’t the only ones angered by Nicole’s post. Jason Hitch’s ex-wife had a lot to say about it as well.

Cassia Tavares slams Nicole Nafziger for using Jason Hitch’s death as clickbait

Cassia caught wind of the clickbait post about Jason Hitch and she took to her Instagram Story to slam Nicole and tag her in a message.

“I get all of that “link in bio” BS, but trying to make money off someone’s death is a new kind of low!” she wrote.” It hurts me that I have to bring it up like this, but someone needed to tell you in public. JUST STOP!”

Cassia also shared another post regarding Jason’s death.

“It’s always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing. I guess one could ever be prepared for that. I wasn’t today,” wrote Cassia.

“I’m shocked. My condolences to his family and friends,” she added.

