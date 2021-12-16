90 Day Fiance alum Jason Hitch has died from COVID-19 complications

TLC star Jason Hitch has died. Pic credit: TLC

It’s a sad day for the 90 Day Fiance community following news that Season 2 cast member Jason Hitch has passed away. The former reality TV personality was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died due to complications from the illness.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday night at the hospital where he was previously admitted. The news of Jason’s death was revealed by his sister Shannon who informed TMZ that her brother had passed away.

The 90 Day Fiance alum took his last breath on Tuesday night while in the ICU at a Florida hospital. His sister Shannon told the media outlet that during the time of his death Jason was surrounded by his family who held his hand during his final moments.

It’s not clear if Jason’s ex-wife Cassia Tavares has been informed of his death.

However, according to his sister Shannon, Jason died from complications of COVID-19 but she said other factors could have also contributed to his death. She confirmed that Jason was not vaccinated but to the family’s knowledge did not have preexisting medical conditions.

The 45-year-old wasn’t just a reality TV personality, he also served his country as a first lieutenant in the army reserves in Florida. Shannon made it clear to the media outlet that her brother was a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men.”

TLC issues short statement regarding Jason Hitch’s death

The 90 Day Fiance alum first graced our TV screens in 2014 during Season 2 of the TLC show with his now ex-wife Cassia Tavares who he was still dating at the time.

They were on the same season as controversial couple Danielle and Mohamed Jbali.

Jason and Cassia met on Facebook and kicked off an online romance which led to their appearance on the show and Jason later went to Brazil to meet his online love. Cassia soon moved to the US to be with Jason and the pair later tied the knot.

Unfortunately, their marriage was plagued with issues and in 2017 they separated following a domestic battery incident which led to Jason’s arrest. The next year the pair filed for divorce and went their separate ways for good.

It’s not clear if the former couple remained in contact following their split but so far Cassia has not commented on the news of Jason’s passing.

However, TLC recently released a short statement to PEOPLE acknowledging the passing of the 90 Day Fiance Season 2 alum.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

