Nick Viall’s ex-fiance Vanessa Grimaldi gets engaged: Did Nick offer his congratulations publicly?

Nick Viall has a good handful of ex-girlfriends from The Bachelor franchise, and one of them now has a ring on her finger.

Vanessa Grimaldi was first introduced to the world on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, as she won his heart in the end.

The two got engaged but quickly realized that their relationship may not work out.

While Nick was living in Chicago, Vanessa was keen on staying in Montreal, Quebec. Throughout the season, fans learned that she worked with children with special needs, a job that was very special to her.

As predicted, they ended up breaking up and now, Vanessa has moved on with someone who is unrelated to The Bachelor franchise.

Nick Viall’s ex-fiance is engaged to a new man

This week, Vanessa shared some wonderful news. She had been dating a man named Joshua Wolfe.

The two announced this week that they are now engaged. She shared the news on her Instagram account, revealing he had popped the question in Quebec City, Quebec.

The photos were stunning, revealing a romantic backdrop with lights, candles and more right around dusk. Both of them were wearing casual clothing and looking happy as ever.

Interestingly, Nick Viall did not congratulate Vanessa publicly. Instead, he may have reached out and congratulated her privately, as they appear to have a cordial relationship. However, fan accounts, such as @bachelornation.scoop gave her a shoutout to celebrate the romance.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi on good terms?

Nick and Vanessa appear to be friendly these days. Just a few weeks before Joshua proposed to Vanessa, she decided to dish the dirt about Nick and she laughed at the fact that she didn’t even realize how you pronounce his last name.

Vanessa recently did an interview, where she dished about her relationship with Nick and talked about their breakup. If the breakup had been really bad, one has to wonder if she would really do an interview to relive it all.

As for Nick, he has been linked to other Bachelor Nation stars recently, including his ex-girlfriend Andi Dorfman and Demi Burnett from Bachelor In Paradise.

While he had previously revealed that he was seeing someone, he never confirmed anything. Next week, his season of The Bachelor will air on ABC and he may offer an update on his love life then.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.