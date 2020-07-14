Nick Viall asks Reality Steve how he became the man who spoils The Bachelor

Nick Viall has an interesting guest this week on his podcast: the one and only Reality Steve.

Reality Steve has spoiled plenty of seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Nick never thought that his appearance on the podcast would happen since Nick and Steve haven’t always had the best relationship.

However, the time has come for Nick and Steve to confront the past, and Nick is ready to call out Steve on the unflattering stories that were reported about him.

Reality Steve tells Nick Viall that he started with an episode recap email

As the episode began, Nick asked Steve to explain how he came to be known as the man who shares endings to The Bachelor seasons.

Steve explains that it didn’t start with The Bachelor- it actually began with a show called Joe Millionaire on FOX.

He explains that he thought it was ridiculous that producers would try to convince women that they were dating a millionaire and then try to focus on the love connection rather than the money. Steve told Nick on The Viall Files that the premise intrigued him.

After the advertisements sparked his interest, he began recapping the episodes and emailing the recaps to his friends.

Once that Joe Millionaire was over, he started recapping the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.

As Steve continued to get requests for episode recaps via email, he started the website.

Jason Mesnick’s season blew up Steve’s servers

Even though Steve began with Trista’s season in 2003, the website didn’t reach its spoiler peak until 2009, when Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor aired.

If you don’t remember what happened 11 years ago, Jason proposed to Melissa during the finale. But during the After The Final Rose episode, he revealed that he didn’t have the same feelings for her as he used to.

He then dumped Melissa and told Molly, the woman he had sent home during the finale, that he couldn’t stop thinking about her and wanted a second chance. Reality Steve revealed that someone had emailed him the ending before it aired and admitted that his servers couldn’t handle all the traffic he received that night.

Steve also explains that he doesn’t go looking for spoilers. He said that he didn’t have anything for Jillian Harris’ season, although he did get information about Jake Pavelka’s season.

Since then, people continue to email him about spoilers, endings, cast members, and more.

Nick’s interview with Reality Steve is about Nick’s perception that Steve greatly dislikes him. Reality Steve was one of the first people to share the photo of Nick working out with Andi Dorfman.

A few days later, Nick revealed that he was not dating Andi but added that he did have someone special in his life.

This podcast appears to be recorded after this incident.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.