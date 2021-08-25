Nick Viall and Blake Horstmann feud over Brendan Morais Bachelor in Paradise drama

Nick Viall and Blake Horstmann have differing views when it comes to Brendan Morais’ drama on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson/ABC

This season of Bachelor in Paradise is causing drama among Bachelor Nation– even for stars who are no longer on the show.

Brendan Morais caused a tidal wave in Bachelor in Paradise when he rejected Demi Burnett and news got out that he had been dating Bachelor alum, Pieper James, prior to coming on the show.

This moment reminded fans of how Blake Horstmann was talking to Kristina Schulman and Caleynn Miller-Keyes ahead of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and that didn’t quite work out.

Brendan may have the same situation on his hands if he’s not careful.

One fan issued a warning to the future “nice guys” of The Bachelorette to come.

“Warning to all men who come out of the Bachelorette as a nice guy: either stop there or do NOT associate with any bachelor nation people before Paradise,” they wrote.

Bachelor alum Nick Viall retweeted the tweet while adding, “PSA.”

It’s worth noting that Nick had the exact opposite on Bachelor in Paradise. Nick was a villain figure during his time on Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette.

However, he was able to turn his image around on Bachelor in Paradise and even became the next Bachelor lead.

Blake was not appreciative of Nick Viall’s shade

Blake saw Nick’s retweet and he wasn’t a fan of what Nick had to say.

Even though Nick didn’t create the tweet himself, Blake felt as if it was a personal attack.

He wrote, “I can always count on you to never miss a chance to talk s**t about me for no reason…”

I can always count on you to never miss a chance to talk shit about me for no reason… — Blake Horstmann (@balockaye_h) August 24, 2021

Blake also wants to make it clear that his situation wasn’t the same as Brendan’s alleged scenario.

“I’m seeing a lot of s**t out there about Brendan getting kind of the edit or whatever [that] I did last time,” Blake said in an Instagram Story. “I want to just be very clear. I was in zero relationships two years ago. Zero. Not any, for the record.”

While he had messaged and hooked up with Caelynn and Kristina, it’s true he wasn’t in an official relationship with either of them.

Are the Brendan and Pieper rumors true [Spoilers]?

Brendan and Pieper did, in fact, hang out ahead of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The two were first spotted in New York City together for a night on the town.

Pieper also reportedly visited Brendan in Boston numerous times.

In June, a source close to the pair revealed they were dating and hesitant to speak out since they were long-distance.

However, there may have been another reason both were keeping quiet: Bachelor in Paradise.

Even though their dating rumors may be causing trouble now, it will seemingly work out as the two reportedly left Bachelor in Paradise together and were spotted in Miami after filming wrapped.

