Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Pieper James and Brendan Morais spotted together again

Bachelor in Paradise stars Pieper James and Brendan Morais have been spotted together since filming for the summer spinoff series has wrapped.

Pieper and Brendan reportedly hit it off while filming for Bachelor in Paradise. However, they left before the finale — a move couples usually make when they want to stay together but don’t feel like they’re ready to get engaged.

However, some pairs leave to break up or end up splitting up shortly after leaving.

Reality Steve issued a tweet of Pieper and Brendan walking side-by-side.

The two were together in Miami.

Along with the picture, Reality Steve tweeted, “They’ve been seen quite a few times since they left BIP together before the final day, but here was Brendan and Pieper yesterday outside of the SLS hotel in Miami.”

This picture seemingly evidences that even though the two didn’t leave Bachelor in Paradise engaged, they’re still going strong.

(POST BIP SPOILER): They’ve been seen quite a few times since they left BIP together before the final day, but here was Brendan and Pieper yesterday outside of the SLS hotel in Miami. pic.twitter.com/eZvmrzWQ56 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 22, 2021

Pieper and Brendan were spotted together ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Pieper and Brendan were rumored to be together ahead of filming for Bachelor in Paradise.

In April, Pieper and Brendan were first spotted together in New York City, where Pieper resided ahead of Bachelor in Paradise.

Since that instance, fans spotted the pair in Boston together several times.

In June, a source confirmed that Pieper and Brendan had been officially dating.

“Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend, and they were even spotted out in public together.”

The pair reportedly kept the relationship secret since they were trying to see if they could make it long distance.

“They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance, and it’s still new,” the insider explained. “They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates.”

However, it’s also possible that they both kept it under wraps because they knew they’d have a chance of being cast on Bachelor in Paradise and perhaps had already even heard from production about it.

How Brendan and Pieper became a part of Bachelor Nation

Brendan first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Brendan and Tayshia hit it off, and he ended up making it to the top three.

However, Brendan ultimately left the show ahead of the finale.

Pieper James appeared on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

Aside from joking that she wouldn’t have to change her name if they got married, Pieper and Matt also had good chemistry.

However, she was sent home just ahead of the hometown dates.

Fortunately, everything seemed to work out for the best as the two seemingly pursue a relationship together.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.