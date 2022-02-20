Nick Cannon denies trying to win Mariah Carey back, says he ‘messed it up’

Nick Cannon explains his new song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Last week, Nick Cannon released a new song around Valentine’s Day called Alone.

The one thing that fans really noticed about the song was that he sang it over a sample of a Mariah Carey song called Love Takes Time.

The lyrics include the lines, “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it. I’d trade it all for the case…if I could have you back…if I could go back to where we started at. As much as I want you back, it’s probably better where you at.”

With that, people wondered if Nick Cannon was trying to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon says he wasn’t trying to win Mariah back

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were together for six years and have twins, Monroe and Moroccan, now 10 years old.

Nick Cannon went onto his talk show and explained that releasing the song had nothing to do with getting her back.

He even said that it is impossible to even think that.

“I dropped a song on my upcoming mixtape. The mixtape is where I get real, raw and personal. I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all the people out there that was alone on Valentine’s Day,” Cannon said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I did a song called ‘Alone.’ And it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs ‘Love Takes Time.’”

“Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible.”

Mariah Carey is in a relationship.

On Valentine’s Day, she even released a photo of her and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka together.

Nick Cannon explains the purpose of the song

Nick Cannon then explained what the song was actually about.

“The song is really about reflection, the process of when somebody, and men we do this a lot, where you realize, ‘Man, I really messed up.’ I had probably the greatest situation. I had my dream girl, and I messed it up,” he said.

“The song wasn’t really about trying to get her back. It was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.”

That is where some new questions crop up.

When Nick and Mariah divorced, the two said they had just grown apart. Mariah said that their schedules took a toll on their marriage.

However, there were also rumors that Nick had cheated on her, although Mariah never said anything about it.

Nick had a child with Brittany Bell months after his divorce.

WHAT’S POPPIN - NICK'S NEW SONG “ALONE”

Watch this video on YouTube

He said he “messed it up,” and that might he the closest he has come to admitting he did something wrong to cause the divorce.

The Masked Singer returns tonight for a special sneak peek on Fox at 8/7c.