Nick Cannon opens up about relationships, says monogamy isn’t healthy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nick Cannon has opened up on his thoughts about monogamy and whether or not his seven children were planned.

The comedian recently confirmed that he’s expecting his eighth child.

Nick Cannon opens up about monogamy

During The Language of Love podcast, Cannon spoke to Dr. Laura Berman about what it means to be single: “Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’… you’re not single.”

Cannon, who has children with four different women, also revealed his thoughts on monogamy: “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Nick Cannon reveals whether or not his children were planned

Cannon recently held a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi. The child will be his eighth.

Berman asked Nick if “most of these pregnancies were unplanned.”

The comedian replied, “I’m never gonna say that… I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child.”

He continued, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.'”

The mothers of Cannon’s children are singer Mariah Carey, model Brittany Bell, DJ Abby De La Rosa and Alyssa Scott.

Cannon told Berman, “Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.'”

Nick Cannon recently received a condom vending machine

It seems as though some people think that Cannon should be having more protected sex.

Comedian Kevin Hart recently sent him a condom vending machine as part of their ongoing prank war.

Cannon posted a photo of himself standing next to the condom vending machine and the post has amassed over 100,000 likes.