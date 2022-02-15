Nick Cannon seems to want ex-wife Mariah Carey back based on new song, Alone. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It seems as though Nick Cannon wants Mariah Carey back.

The comedian and actor released a new song, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Nick Cannon sings about wanting Mariah Carey back

Cannon released the track Alone on Valentine’s Day.

The song is sung over a sample of Alone in Love off of Carey’s 1990 self-titled album.

In the song, Cannon sings, “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it. I’d trade it all for the case…if I could have you back…if I could go back to where we started at. As much as I want you back, it’s probably better where you at.”

Alone is the first single from Cannon’s upcoming R&B mixtape, Raw N B The Explicit Tape.

Cannon talked about the mixtape in a statement, saying, “This is the gospel of my broken soul. This is as raw as it gets.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey relationship

Cannon and Carey were together for six years.

The couple first met in 2005, but didn’t begin dating until 2008. That same year, Cannon and Carey married in the Bahamas.

They became parents to twins, Monroe and Morrocan, in April 2011. The couple separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Nick Cannon recently announced that he’s expecting eighth child

The release of the song comes just two weeks after Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his eighth child.

TMZ published photos from his and Bre Tiesi’s gender reveal party, held in Malibu.

At the party, Cannon was seen cradling Tiesi’s baby bump. Blue confetti was also photographed, indicating that the pair is expecting a baby boy.

Cannon has seven other children, including his twins with Carey.

He is also father to a son named Golden Sagon and a daughter named Powerful Queen, both of whom he shares with model Brittany Bell.

He also has another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

His seventh child, Zen, was born to Alyssa Scott just over a week after his twins with De La Rosa were born. Unfortunately, Zen passed away in December 2021 due to a brain tumor.

Cannon has made headlines for the amount of children he has with different women.

As a prank, comedian Kevin Hart sent him a condom vending machine.

When Cannon posted the gag gift to his Instagram page, the post quickly became one of his most liked posts to date.