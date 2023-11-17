Nic Kerdiles cause of death — How did Savannah Chrisley’s ex die?

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, passed away in September after a motorcycle accident.

He was just 29 years old when he died in Nashville, and his cause of death has been revealed following toxicology reports coming back.

Nic was driving his motorcycle in Nashville early in the morning of September 23 and blew a stop sign, leading to his crash into another vehicle.

The former professional hockey player succumbed to his injuries following the accident, leaving many stunned amid his loss.

There was speculation surrounding Nic’s death, and now, the truth has been revealed.

Just under two months after his death, Nic’s toxicology reports and cause of death have been made public.

Nic Kerdiles’ Blood Alcohol Count was higher than the legal limit

According to Radar Online, Nic Kerdiles’ Blood Alcohol Count (BAC) was over the legal limit in Tennessee.

Nic’s reading was .124 percent, one and a half times the legal limit of .08 percent.

The autopsy indicated Savannah Chrisley’s ex sustained significant injuries in the crash, including multiple broken bones, scratches, bruises, and a head injury that included swelling of his brain.

His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental.

Nic was cremated, and his mother and father were named co-executors of his estate. He had a will drawn up less than a year before his tragic passing.

Savannah Chrisley mourned Nic Kerdiles

Despite no longer being together, Savannah Chrisley was still devastated by the news of Nic Kerdiles’ passing.

Their relationship played out on reality TV, with their proposal happening on Chrisley Knows Best. They then crossed over to Growing Up Chrisley.

The Chrisley family loved Nic, too, with Savannah’s brothers sharing tributes to Nic following his passing.

Savannah had moved on with Robert Shiver when Nic passed, as they had been split for years. Their friendship was off and on, but their mutual love for each other was undeniable.

Nic showed up for the Chrisleys as they battled their legal issues, with Savannah sharing that he went along for the ride as she took her dad, Todd Chrisley, to report to federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

Even though Savannah was clear she was not with Nic at the time of his passing, she got a lot of flack for going Instagram official with Robert Shiver. Some followers called her out for moving on so fast, which was not what happened.

Nic Kerdiles’ passing was a loss for those who knew and loved him and those who followed his career from hockey to reality TV and then to real estate.