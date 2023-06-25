New Survivor player could be a Seattle Mariners and Dodgers fan

A new season of Survivor arrives this fall, and one of the potential castaways lives in Seattle.

A teaser trailer featuring the new cast was released to excite fans about the upcoming installment.

There was also a Survivor 45 cast list that got leaked, creating additional buzz.

Someone familiar is a part of the cast, with host Jeff Probst giving him a second chance.

Bruce Perreault — sent home from the Survivor 44 cast — was invited back to Fiji.

Bruce got medically evacuated after getting seriously injured during the filming of the previous season.

A baseball fan on the Survivor 45 cast

One of the names on that Survivor 45 cast list is Brando Meyer.

Brando is a 22-year-old software developer currently living in Seattle.

A self-proclaimed pizza enthusiast, he recently graduated from UC Irvine.

Before moving to Seattle, Brando attended the World Series a few years ago to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers play.

It was a great way to create some memories.

And right as he moved to the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Mariners made the playoffs for the first time in roughly 20 years.

The playoff atmosphere engulfed most of Seattle, turning many people into new Mariners fans.

Did it also sweep up Brando? The answer may have to wait, as he has been a bit radio silent on social media following his rumored filming for Survivor 45.

But the pizza enthusiast did resurface and leave a cryptic message about being away from the keyboard for a while.

To get a feel for the new season, here is the full Survivor 45 cast.

Eighteen people played in this new season. It has already been filmed in Fiji, and the first episodes should arrive in September or October of 2023.

There are likely some new twists and turns that Jeff used for this season, and it will be interesting to see how Bruce does.

Since Survivor 44 began airing episodes before Survivor 45 was filmed, the new castaways saw that Bruce was already on the show. Could that serve as a huge disadvantage for him?

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.