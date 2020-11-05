Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon reveals to fans that she was involved in a car accident and was hit by a “huge truck.”

She has uploaded an Instagram post of her totaled car. In the caption, she reveals that she was the only one in the car and felt fortunate that her kids decided to stay home instead of coming with her for the car ride.

“I have no words to describe how scared I was today as I went down the street and was hit by a huge truck. Thankfully my kids were not with me,” she writes. “I was running errands and they were going to come but last minute decided to stay home with daddy and play outside.”

She also reveals that even though she was shaken up emotionally, she didn’t sustain any major injuries other than a sprained wrist.

“I am scraped up with a sprained wrist but honestly not that hurt,” she continues. “I am so grateful to the people that helped to make sure I was ok and the sweet police officers that stopped me from hyperventilation (the brown paper bag trick does work).”

She ends her announcement with a heartfelt reminder to fans to appreciate their loved ones.

“And mostly to my family who is showing me so much love since I’ve gotten home,” she adds. “Hug your loved ones. Be careful out there. Be kind. Send me a virtual hug. “

Tiffany’s recovery

Tiffany, fortunately, has made a speedy recovery. She has been posting updates and keeping fans informed through her Instagram story.

In one upload, she reveals that she was admitted into the hospital after the accident. Shortly after, she shares a selfie and announces that she is being released from the hospital in posts obtained by iRealHousewives.

She writes, “All cleared to go home. Just a minor wrist fracture no major injuries.”

Support from her costars

Her fellow RHOD costars have flooded her Instagram post with well wishes.

“ I’m happy you’re okay! Love you,” D’andra Simons writes along with a prayer emoji and purple heart.

“OMG,” Kary Brittingham writes along with four prayer emojis.

“So scary girl. Glad you are ok- sending hugs,” Stephanie Hollman comments.

“So sorry honey!!! So glad you are ok!” Carey Duber adds.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo also sends her blessings to the Bravo star.

“Sending love and prayers your way,” she comments along with a double heart emoji.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.