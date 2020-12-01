Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas answers the question about her sex life that both her fellow RHOC castmates and viewers have been waiting for.

Elizabeth appears on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast to update fans on her and Jimmy’s relationship.

Thus far on RHOC, Elizabeth maintained that she and Jimmy essentially don’t have sex. However, she reveals that there has been a big shift in their relationship.

“Well, we’re having sex now,” Elizabeth says. “So thank you for asking. And yes, it was amazing. You know, it’s interesting. We did have our process, you know, during my divorce. And he’s a very patient, patient, patient understanding man.”

How Elizabeth and Jimmy’s relationship has played out on RHOC

Elizabeth’s relationship has become a hot topic of confusion as well as conversation on RHOC. Throughout the course of the season, the women have kept bringing up Jimmy and questioning what really goes down in the bedroom.

The women have noticed inconsistencies in Elizabeth’s depictions of her sex life.

She had initially told them that she and Jimmy never had sex. After further prodding, she revealed they had sex once when they first started dating, but they stopped once she told him she was still technically married to her ex-husband, Bernt Bodal.

She claimed that she and Jimmy don’t even go to third base or makeout.

When they asked her whose decision it was not to have sex, she insisted it was both of theirs. However, she eventually confessed that it was his decision not to.

The women questioned whether she was truly ready for a relationship after breaking down over her ex-husband Bernt.

They also weren’t convinced that they haven’t been doing the deed. However, Elizabeth has stuck to her story. Now that the divorce has been finalized as of July, Elizabeth confirms they’ve been doing it and that it was worth the wait.

Upcoming RHOC drama

Elizabeth has already shared some shocking details about her past. She revealed that she grew up extremely poor, her dad died from alcoholism and her sister has a heroine addiction.

During her interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Elizabeth hints that fans still have yet to hear about the most intense parts of her backstory.

“You know, I have a very interesting past growing up in the midwest. And there’s going to be some things on the show that are going to be very intense,” Elizabeth explains. “I just hope that, you know, when people listen to my story, they learn from it, and they take from it. They’re gonna judge it no matter what. But I just want people to learn from my story and really take it to heart. And if it helps anybody then that’s great.”

Viewers will have to keep tuning in to discover the details of that backstory.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.