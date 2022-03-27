Netflix renews Love Is Blind through Season 5

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will continue to host Love Is Blind as it has been renewed on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

Love Is Blind quickly became a hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020.

The social experiment allows singles to find love in a less traditional way, by getting to know one another through isolated pods. In the pods, they do not get to see each other and can only base their connections on conversations.

If two people feel they’ve clicked, they will become engaged. Only then will they meet face-to-face and decide if their love connection is strong enough to plan a wedding and make it down the aisle.

Love Is Blind is here to stay

When Love Is Blind was released, it immediately caught the attention of Netflix viewers and rose to the platform’s Top 10 list. Many were skeptical about the show’s format but quickly invested in the cast and chose who they hoped would wind up together.

The show’s popularity did not go unnoticed, and Netflix recently announced that the hit show would be returning for three more seasons. Each season will take place in a different city. Season 3, with a Dallas, Texas backdrop, has already wrapped filming and is expected to be released later this year.

In addition to the regular seasons, Netflix has also renewed After the Altar. The show catches up with participants to discuss how life has changed since being on the show. After the Altar fills in the time gaps since the reunion episode of Season 2 and will also air later this year.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have also signed on to continue their co-hosting duties.

Love Is Blind changed the dating game

The show acts as a mix of speed dating, a blind date, and mirrors pieces of Married at First Sight. The process from meeting to marriage only lasts a couple of weeks. In that time, couples meet, take a short vacation, bond with other couples, meet each other’s families, and plan a wedding.

While the show’s premise may appear a bit unconventional, it has proven to work for some. In the two seasons the show has aired, it has successfully produced 4 marriages. Each of those couples are still together today, and openly share their gratitude for the show.

Despite its popularity, the show has received some criticism and backlash. Some fans accused the show of selecting people who would cause drama and may not be on the show for the right reasons. There have also been accusations of lack of diversity in body types, experiences, and age.

The show’s creator has mentioned that they do their best to cast a variety of participants and be inclusive. He’s stated that it’s hard to predict how people will respond in the pods and after meeting, but they try to select people who genuinely want to find love.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.