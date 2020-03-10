NeNe Leakes wants a new show like The View but with Housewives

If you’re a fan of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, then this news is sure to get you excited.

One of the most known housewives, OG Nene Leakes came up with a brilliant idea yesterday during an interview on the LadyGang podcast.

Nene suggested a talk show– much like The View –but with housewives from the different franchises as hosts. I’m literally screaming with excitement as I’m writing this.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dished about all things housewives to hosts, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin.

Nene Dishes on her favorite housewives

Since the Ladygang is known for stirring things up, they, of course, asked the mom of 2 about her favorite housewives.

Nene says she has a couple of girls that she’s really cool with especially the O.G’s. However, she listed one of her faves as Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She says, ” I’m really cool with Kyle Richards. Every time I’m here in L.A we have the best time; she’s super fun.”

She also named Teresa Giudice from RHONJ saying, ” Teresa and I have the best time together every time we see each other. And whenever she needs something she reaches out and calls me.”

She was also asked to pick an ‘all-star’ cast of housewives who she thinks would make great television.

Nene picked Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards from RHOBH, and Teresa Giudice from New Jersey.

She also listed one very controversial ‘friend of the show’ Danielle Staub, saying, ” I know she’s not a housewife, but that Danielle I think is something else. I think she needs to come on over and be apart of this group…something’s gonna happen girl, something’s gonna happen.”

She also added Ramona Singer “and her eyes” from the New York franchise, adding, “she’s so off beat when she dances, it’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like it, and so I have to have her.

She also wants ‘ The Countess’ Luann De Lesseps from New York, as part of the ‘All-Star’ cast. “She’ll be a hot mess and that will be good.” Nene says of De Lesseps.

To round out the list, Leakes added Monique Samuels and Gizelle Bryant from Potomac, along with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from Orange County.

The New Show

When the hosts asked why something like this hasn’t happened yet. Nene responded with her own idea for a show saying, ” I would have a talk show, just like The View but it’s all housewives, and they are sitting around a table, talking about all the cities, all the different franchises.”

She added, ” Because one thing about the housewives, they are very opinionated and they give real, true opinions, and drama… It would be drama backstage.”

Leakes might very well be onto something with this idea. Since the Housewives franchise is such a huge brand there is no doubt that it would be a success.

Interestingly though, the 52-year old didn’t choose anyone from her own Atlanta franchise — ouch!

Let’s hope Andy Cohen jumps on this idea ASAP!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.