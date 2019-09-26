Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 return date and what to expect

The peach carrying housewives are back for Season 12, and as usual, they are bringing the drama. Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta this season are Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. Kenya Moore is back, with the husband and baby she has always wanted and she is ready to spice things up. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam are also returning as friends of the show.

The intense trailer for this season shows the drama unfolding from the very beginning, starting with an argument that involves security separating the ladies. You hear Kenya Moore yelling, “Stop it!” Not too long afterward, Nene Leakes is shouting, “No, no, no, no, no” before all hell breaks loose.

As last season ended, there were broken friendships, the most shocking being former BFFs Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes. You can see Nene telling Marlo Hampton, in the trailer, “Cynthia has a side to her that you guys do not know about.”

Marlo replies, “Everything in the dark comes to the light.”

According to Bravo, this season we can expect Cynthia to be as busy as ever, continuing to build her empire, opening up the Bailey Wine Cellar, and getting engaged to her boyfriend Mike Hill in front of friends and family.

Nene will try to hash out previous grievances with former friends while reconnecting with her husband, Greg, who is now cancer-free.

Kenya is back and bolder than ever, having finally gotten what she’s always wanted, with her husband Marc Daly and baby Brooklyn. But not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as that fairy tale may be coming to an end.

Despite motherhood bringing out her softer side, the Clap Back Queen is sure to speak her mind. Eva, having had the wedding of her dreams, will juggle being a wife, being pregnant with baby number three, and finding her dream home.

Kandi will be focused on expanding her family, with the help of a surrogate, while her husband Todd attempts to expand their empire by opening more businesses. With the bills mounting, Kandi is concerned that they are getting in over their heads.

Porsha is a first-time mom and is over the moon with baby girl Pilar Jhena. But a rumor about infidelity throws a wrench in her relationship with fiance Dennis.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, November 3, at 8p/7c on Bravo.