NeNe Leakes shares touching birthday tribute to late husband Gregg

Former RHOA OG NeNe Leakes remembers her late husband Gregg on his birthday. Pic credit: © ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes remembered her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on a special day.

NeNe took to social media yesterday to share an emotional tribute to Gregg.

Gregg was born on August 16, and he would have turned 67 years old.

NeNe posted a picture of herself with her arm lovingly wrapped across Gregg’s chest. She wrote, “Missing the man that always had a plan!”

She continued her post, saying, “Today is a tuff one… every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today.”

The mother of two added, “I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes says she misses Gregg Leakes every day

NeNe concluded her caption, writing, “I miss you every day Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Gregg lost his battle with cancer in June of last year. He was first diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. He hesitated to seek treatment but then underwent six months of chemotherapy.

NeNe’s journey as a caregiver was documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. A lot of fans rallied around her, admitting it wasn’t an easy task to take care of a sick loved one.

Last summer, NeNe was out in her lounge, the Linnethia Lounge, and a fan called her out for being rude. The fan got upset NeNe didn’t wish them a happy birthday. To everyone’s surprise, NeNe took the mic to explain that she was feeling down because Gregg was transitioning to the other side.

NeNe Leakes has found love again with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh

Since Gregg’s passing, NeNe has found love again with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh.

The former RHOA star had shared with her fans that she had a hard conversation with her husband before he passed. She told the Shade Room at the time, “I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone.”

She then revealed, “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'”

NeNe and Nyonisela were first photographed together three months after Gregg’s passing.

Nyonisela’s estranged wife is suing The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. She is seeking $100,000 in damages for ‘alienation of affections’ and ‘criminal conversation.’

NeNe Leakes had denied any wrongdoing and has said she’s not a “husband’s stealer.”

