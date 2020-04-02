NeNe Leakes puts son on blast, RHOA star is not playing when it comes to coronavirus quarantine

Nene Leakes is taking the coronavirus quarantine seriously, but her youngest son Brent is not – so she’s putting him on blast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star aired her anger on IG live after Brent disobeyed her orders to social distance.

“I’m upset because he had been doing good. He had been staying in since this whole thing started.,” Nene said “The last couple days he was like, ‘I really wanna get out and go ride around.’

“And his dad and I were like, okay just ride around, get in your car and come back, do social distancing, don’t talk to anybody, blah, blah blah.”

Nene and husband Gregg allowed the 21-year-old to ride around in his car after he claimed he was bored, but they implored him to observe social distancing.

The first time around, Brent obeyed his parents, so they allowed him to go out once again. However, when Nene called Brent, she could hear voices in the background.

“A lot of the young people don’t seem to understand how serious this is, especially for someone that has had some sort of health issue in the past,” said Nene.

“He said to me, ‘You guys are reading too much stuff.’ He doesn’t understand how serious this is.”

The 51-year-old says she has asked Gregg to address Brent and his flippant behavior about the quarantine, or she might be forced to ask him not to return to the house.

Gregg and Nene fall in the vulnerable group

The Leakes have every right to take this very seriously as they both fall within the vulnerable group for contracting the deadly COVID-19 – and they both have pre-existing health conditions.

Gregg is currently in remission from stage-three colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2018. However, he proudly revealed in December 2019 that he received a clean bill of health.

As for the RHOA alum, she’s had her share of health issues over the years. In 2013 doctors discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs and she was briefly hospitalized and treated for the condition.

Nene has been urging people to stay home on social media

She recently shared another urgent message on Instagram, seemingly frustrated that so many people are not taking the quarantine seriously.

She posted a video from outside the Brooklyn Hospital, showing dead bodies reeled out on gurneys.

“I’m really getting pissed off that so many people are not taking this serious because it hasn’t directly affected them or someone they know. People are hurting and losing love ones,” Leakes argued.

“A lot of young people are just not taking it serious because you wanna hangout! YOUR LIFE should mean more than F’n hanging out!

“You see the date keep getting pushed further & further because of the non-believers! We at April 30 now. THIS IS REAL.”

The deadly virus has been claiming the lives of thousands throughout the world, so Nene’s frustration and anger are indeed warranted.

You can see more of the OG housewife on upcoming episodes of RHOA which airs Sunday nights at 8/7 central on Bravo.