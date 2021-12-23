Nayte Olukoya calls himself the ‘Costco Chris Brown, walking red flag’ in sweet note to Michelle Young

Nayte Olukoya received Michelle Young’s final rose on The Bachelorette and now he’s confronting those who have said he has “red flags.” Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale has come and gone and viewers got to learn who Michelle Young gave her final rose to.

Michelle and Nayte Olukoya ended up getting engaged on The Bachelorette.

Viewers watched Michelle and Nayte’s sweet exchange leading up to their proposal and Michelle giving Nayte her final rose.

The two even appeared on the After The Final Rose special and declared they were happily together.

Since then, Nayte and Michelle have uploaded heartwarming testiments to their love on social media.

Nayte Olukoya says Michelle loves him in spite of ‘red flags’

Nayte uploaded a sweet post to Instagram commenting on his journey on The Bachelorette and love for Michelle.

In the picture, Nayte and Michelle are hugging with their noses pressed against each others’.

In the caption, he described their love story on The Bachelorette and even shaded how their relationship was edited.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“Michelle, ever since September 9th, 2021, when I got on one knee to ask you to spend the rest of our lives together, it has been an absolute dream come true,” he wrote. “Who would have ever thought that a reality tv show could actually work out as perfectly as it did for us. Regardless of the edit, we know our true story.”

He then addressed some of those “red flags” that viewers have pointed out about Nayte.

He stated, “Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me. My whole life people have taken one look at me and thought they had me all figured out.”

He then said that people have tended to misjudge him his whole life and theorized whether it was because of his “tattoos and piercing,” “the way I carry myself,” “height” or “color of my skin.”

Nayte then commended Michelle for seeing past that.

“Even now, enough dweebs think I’m a walking red flag. But you, Michelle, you saw me for me from the very first night, and I will always always always love and appreciate you for that,” he enthused.

Nayte seems to be owning up to his reputation as he signed off his message, writing, “Love, Nayte — Your 6’8”, Costco Chris brown, walking red flag.”

Michelle also honored Nayte following The Bachelorette finale

Michelle also gave a shout out to her loved one on social media.

Michelle was renowned for her passionate poem during The Bachelorette so she used her talents once again to celebrate he love with Nayte.

She uploaded pictures of her and Nayte from the finale when she accepted his beachfront proposal.

She also expressed gratitude for the $200k she received from the show in order to make a downpayment on her and Nayte’s future home.

Viewers will be excited to see how Michelle and Nayte put that money to use.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.