Michelle Young calls The Bachelorette winner her ‘Soul-Nayte’ after getting engaged on the finale

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette season finale. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end — fortunately, a happy ending.

Going into the finale, Michelle was left with three choices. She could either give her final rose to Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones or walk away alone.

While Brandon won brownie points from Michelle’s parents and was never afraid to tell Michelle how much he loved her, Michelle’s deep chemistry with Nayte won out in the end.

Michelle ended up giving Nayte her final rose and accepting a proposal from him.

As Michelle offered Nayte her final rose, she reminisced on how the experience came full circle for them.

“You were the first person to step out of the limo (and) you were also the first impression rose,” Michelle told Nayte. “You also get to be the last person to accept this rose.”

After Nayte accepted her final rose, the two rejoiced and celebrated their engagement.

“We just got engaged. This is my fiancé,” Nayte excitedly told the cameras.

“And this is my soul-Nayte,” Michelle joked, as Nayte quipped, “Nothin’ but Nayte.”

A mariachi band then popped out to serenade the newly-engaged couple. The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe also ran out to congratulate Michelle and Nayte.

Michelle and Nayte’s heartfelt proposal

The Bachelorette viewers had their hearts broken as they watched Michelle turn down Brandon’s proposal.

However, that part was necessary in order for Michelle to start her happily ever after with Nayte.

As The Bachelorette tradition goes, Nayte must pour his heart out to Michelle before proposing and finding out if he’s the one who’s going to get her final rose.

“The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte told Michelle. “The second night we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you now and the feelings are the same: I want to run away with you.”

After a suspenseful pause, Michelle affirmed that she felt the same way about Nayte.

“It was this kinetic moment where I was feeling things I didn’t know were possible to feel,” she expressed.

“Walking into this, my fear was that I would not be loved as much as I loved the other person. Through our conversations, there were moments when that fear started to creep in and this has not necessarily been a smooth ride. But I’m also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you, because I have never felt a love like this before.”

Nayte then got down on one knee and asked Michelle if she would marry him to which she responded, “Yes, of course!”

Are Michelle and Nayte still together?

Michelle and Nayte appeared on After The Final Rose to reveal the status of their relationship.

Fortunately, the pair is still together and seems to be going strong. Michelle and Nayte spoke on how their love has only grown since filming wrapped and Michelle said that Nayte always finds ways to make her feel loved and “seen.”

Michelle and Nayte even got a special surprise. They revealed they’re looking to move in together so the show surprised them with enough money to make a downpayment on their first home.

Both have issued heartfelt posts about their engagement now that they can come out of hiding.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.