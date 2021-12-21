The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Here’s who wins Michelle Young’s final rose and whether they are engaged now

The Bachelorette season finale is here, and Michelle Young will give her final rose to Nayte, Brandon, or walk away alone. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is winding down! Tonight is finale night which means that Michelle Young will choose whether to give her final rose to Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones or walk away alone.

During the Bachelorette finale, Nayte and Brandon will meet Michelle’s family. Additionally, they’ll have fun in the sun with Michelle on one-on-one dates in Mexico.

They’ll also pay a visit to Neil Lane and pick out an engagement ring. If they so choose, they’ll then get down on one knee in front of Michelle, and Michelle will give her final rose to the man she wants to be engaged to.

The real question is: who is the lucky man that Michelle ends up with?

Fortunately, Monsters and Critics knows the answers to this question.

Warning: the following section will contain massive spoilers for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Does Michelle Young end up engaged?

Michelle Young does leave the show engaged to one of her men. That lucky man is Nayte Olukoya — her first rose recipient.

Reality Steve confirmed the news before Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette even aired.

The Bachelorette viewers may not be too surprised to hear this news. After all, he has been an early favorite from day one. She singled him out specifically for not coming over to her during the sleepover date when she felt left out. She also defended him after Chris S. accused him of being cocky.

Additionally, many felt Brandon Jones would go home last week — especially after he felt the need to pull her aside during the final rose ceremony.

While Nayte initially started as a fan favorite, Bachelor Nation began to see red flags and expressed that during last week’s episode.

Is Michelle Young still with her final rose recipient?

Now that we know Michelle and Nayte ended up getting engaged on The Bachelorette, viewers want to know if they’re still together.

There have been rumors expressing that Nayte has had a wandering eye since wrapping up The Bachelorette.

The rumor-based Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a tip from an anonymous sender that said Nayte tried to come onto them during a night out — after he proposed to Michelle.

“I live in Austin and ran into Nayte from Michelle’s season this past weekend at a bar. He was very flirty with me when I ordered and offered me a shot and was drunk and trying to hug me,” the tip read.

“I’m a lesbian so I said no thanks. Like an hour later, I saw him taking shots and hugging up at the bar with a different girl. Not Michelle. But he was really inappropriate in my opinion. He’s 6’8″ and impossible to miss. Also super loud,” they added.

Other than this one person’s account, there is no concrete proof that Nayte acted this way.

Additionally, Reality Steve shared a tweet implying that Nayte and Michelle are no longer engaged. However, the tweet has since been made private and Reality Steve claimed that it was false and that Michelle and Nayte are, in fact, still engaged.

He wrote, “Not true. Michelle & Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that Tuesday. People just looking for clicks.”

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

By Tuesday, he means that Michelle and Nayte will appear on the finale special, After The Final Rose. ATFR was filmed very recently — showing that the pair is seemingly still together.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.