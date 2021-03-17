Nathan Griffith’s arrest warrant recalled, Jenelle Evans’ ex is no longer a wanted man

An arrest warrant for Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has been dropped. He co-parents son Kaiser with ex-Jenelle Evans. Pic credit: Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ ex-Nathan Griffith is no longer a wanted man.

TMZ reported they spoke to a clerk at a North Carolina courthouse who said the order of arrest issued hours earlier for the reality television personality was recalled.

The court clerk claimed Nathan’s arrest order was initially put in place after the MTV star faced a citation for his failure to appear at a court date scheduled for this past February.

This was in connection to Nathan’s 2019 arrest for DWI.

Nathan’s attorney James Jackson reportedly ironed the details of the citation out with the court in connection with Nathan’s hearing.

The Teen Mom 2 star will also not have to make a scheduled court appearance this May in connection with the case.

Nathan’s DWI arrest

Nathan Griffith was arrested in October 2019 on suspicion of DUI. Pic credit: Teen Mom 2

The reality television star was arrested in October 2019 in Cary, North Carolina outside of a grocery store.

Radar Online reported that Nathan was unconscious in his vehicle. Police responded to the scene after a call came to the station that a man was sleeping in his car.

“He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter,” said Sergeant Mike Ring to Radar. “His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment.”

Nathan reportedly failed a series of sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test.

An officer on the scene claimed he was “impaired,” and empty alcohol containers were reportedly found in his car. The officer said no drugs were found at the scene.

Nathan was released after posting a $10,000 bond. He later claimed he was not even in the car when the arrest occurred and instead was taking a walk outside of the vehicle.

Jenelle and Nathan recently settled a difficult custody battle

Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans were involved in a bitter custody dispute over their son Kaiser. Pic credit: Teen Mom 2

The exes were embroiled in a bitter custody dispute over their son Kaiser. Jenelle was awarded primary physical custody of their child in October 2020. Nathan will see him every other weekend reported TMZ.

Prior to the confirmation of the custody agreement, Nathan threatened to fight that Jenelle was an unfit mother in court.

The couple’s difficulties appeared to have come to an end after Nathan revealed his true feelings for Jenelle in a Twitter post for her birthday in December 2019.

Nathan expressed how proud he was of Jenelle.

He tweeted the following message.

“I know the critics will criticize and I know the ‘hatters’ aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.