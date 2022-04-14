Natasha Parker celebrates 34th birthday in London 

Natasha Parker turns 34 and enjoys her UK birthday festivities. Pic credit: ABC

Natasha Parker is living her best life for her 34th birthday.

The Bachelor in Paradise breakout star shared photos and a motivational message to commemorate her special day.

Bachelor Nation stars also sent kind words Natasha’s way for her birthday, further proving she’s one of The Bachelor franchise’s most beloved members.

Natasha Parker is all smiles on 34th birthday

Natasha Parker took to Instagram to share celebratory birthday photos with friends and followers.

In some of the photos, Natasha posed in a car while wearing a colorful outfit and flashing her pearly whites. The ensemble included an orange long-sleeve top with revealing cutouts down the middle, white pants, and high heels with pastel floral and butterfly embellishments.

Natasha also rocked gold necklaces and long black box braids to complete the look as she enjoyed her birthday festivities in the United Kingdom. Several photos in Natasha’s post gave followers a closer look at her outfit from different angles.

Natasha offered some inspiration and encouragement in the caption of her birthday post, writing, “Embrace your difference, God made our powers individually unique for a reason. #1of1 #itsmybirthday.”

Bachelor Nation stars wish Natasha Parker a happy birthday

Natasha has received lots of love from Bachelor Nation stars for her birthday.

Natasha’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and The Bachelor Season 24 costar Tammy Ly took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the two at the BIP Season 7 premiere, where the ladies shined in bright pink and green ensembles.

Tammy wrote over the photo, “Happy birthday to this gem of a human [Natasha Parker].”

In the comment section of Natasha’s birthday post, The Bachelor Season 25 star Kit Keenan noted Natasha’s trip to Europe, calling her an “international baby.”

Tammy Ly showered Natasha with even more love and praise for her fashion choices, writing, “This look is EVERYTHING. Happy birthday angel. Love you sm!!!!”

The Bachelorette Season 15 fan-favorite Mike Johnson commented, “Happy Bday Queen.”

In the comment section, Natasha’s good friend and fellow The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller also expressed her love for Natasha. Victoria F. commented, “ilysm. Hbd bby.”

Having had an eventful roller coaster of a ride within The Bachelor franchise, it appears Natasha is now in great spirits as she enters a new chapter and celebrates her birthday. Happy Birthday, Natasha!

