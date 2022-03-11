Natasha Bedingfield will host The Masked Singer National Tour this year

Natasha Bedingfield unmasks on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

While The Masked Singer just launched its seventh season this week, the show is already planning out its summer tour.

Every year, singers from the hit reality series hit the road to perform in costume in cities across the nation.

Now, The Masked Singer has announced who will serve as the host of the upcoming national tour.

Natasha Bedingfield hosting Masked Singer tour

The Masked Singer will hit the road on May 28 for a 50-city tour, which will wrap up on July 30.

Some of the fans’ favorite characters and costumes will be on this tour and Natasha Bedingfield will serve as the host for the tour.

Natasha was Pepper in Season 6 of the series. She made it to Episode 8, where she was eliminated.

She made her debut in Week 3, singing Labrinth’s Jealous as a Wildcard entrant. Two weeks later, she sang Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry.

Natasha was eliminated after singing Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.

While she won’t be performing, she will be hosting the tour.

“My time on The Masked Singer was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” Bedingfield said in a statement. “The quality of The Masked Singer’s production is unmatched and I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”

She also went on to tell Entertainment Tonight that she is “excited that I get to come back, in some way … Singing live, it just really flows for me. It’s just a real joy, and with The Masked Singer, the whole team is so much fun.”

Who is Natasha Bedingfield from The Masked Singer?

Natasha Bedingfield broke out when she released her debut album Unwritten in 2004.

She picked up a Grammy nomination for the title track and had a number one hit in the U.K. with These Words.

Over her career, Natasha has sold over 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide. She has charted singles like These Words, Unwritten, Pocketful of Sunshine, Single, and Love Like This.

She has also worked with other musical artists including Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Brandy, Rascal Flatts, Sean Kingston, Lifehouse, and Lang Lang.

When she unmasked on The Masked Singer, she mentioned her son was ill and she wanted him to see her singing in the costume, wearing his favorite color of red.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.