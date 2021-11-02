The Masked Singer is headed on tour in 2022 with a special guest in every town

Masked Singer contestants. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is going out on tour in 2022 after sitting out 2020 because of the quarantine.

The tour will hit 50 cities in 2022, and here is what we need to know.

The Masked Singer heading on tour in 2022

The Masked Singer 2022 tour will start on May 28, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri.

What will make the tour so special is that each performance will include characters from the show, but they have not been announced yet.

The tour will include hit performances from The Masked Singer and there will also be surprise guests at each show.

Even bigger is that there will be a celebrity guest who lives in each specific city and they will be in a secret disguise. The fans at the show will get clues throughout the night where they will try to figure out the undercover star’s idenitity before the show ends.

The tour will hit 50 cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Denver, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Seattle.

The Masked Singer joins other hit reality shows that took their performers live on tour, including American Idol, Dancing with the Stars: Live, The Bachelor Live on Stage, and America’s Got Talent Live! On Stage.

How to see The Masked Singer live on tour

Fans can get tickets to the shows starting on Wednesday, November 3, at themaskedsinger.com.

Here is a full list of the tour dates:

May 28 – St. Louis, MO

May 29 – Omaha, NE

May 31 – Evansville, IN

June 1 – Indianapolis, IN

June 3 – Welch, MN

June 4 – Milwaukee, WI

June 5 – Chicago, IL

June 7 – Cincinnati, OH

June 8 – Columbus, OH

June 9 – Akron, OH

June 10 – Detroit, MI

June 11 – Rama, ON

June 13 – Syracuse, NY

June 14 – Hershey, PA

June 16 – Mashantucket, CT

June 17 – Atlantic City, NJ

June 18 – Newark, NJ

June 19 – Boston, MA

June 21 – Tysons, VA

June 22 – Baltimore, MD

June 23 – Richmond, VA

June 24 – Charlotte, NC

June 25 – North Charleston, SC

June 26 – Atlanta, GA

June 28 – Orlando, FL

June 29 – Tampa, FL

June 30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

July 1 – Jacksonville, FL

July 2 – Greenville, SC

July 5 – Greensboro, SC

July 6 – Nashville, TN

July 7 – Huntsville, AL

July 8 – Memphis, TN

July 9 – Little Rock, AR

July 10 – Tulsa, OK

July 12 – San Antonio, TX

July 13 – Austin, TX

July 14 – Sugar Land, TX

July 15 – Grand Prairie, TX

July 16 – Midland, TX

July 18 – Denver, CO

July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT

July 21 – Spokane, WA

July 22 – Portland, OR

July 23 – Seattle, WA

July 24 – Boise, ID

July 26 – San Jose, CA

July 28 – Los Angeles, CA

July 29 – Reno, NV

July 30 – Las Vegas, NV

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.