Natalie is sharing secrets about her time in front of the camera. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva is missing the mark with her recent posts. But the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star is trying her best to reconnect with her followers by shedding some light on her filming process.

In a recent social media post, Natalie shared a picture of herself wearing an orange dress while sitting on the beach. The 90 Day Fiance star opened up a dialog that included her being aware that she was not always a fan favorite.

Natalie is over the 90 Day Fiance haters

In a reflective moment, she wrote, “I sincerely wondered why I should listen to some other person, and not myself?” Many 90 Day Fiance followers leaned towards agreeing with the Ukrainian, who has no problem standing her ground.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie then touched on her time in front of the camera, acknowledging that the journey into love was about her and Mike, not about everyone else and their opinions.

In the comments section, Natalie wrote, “it is a very tough world. People who are not prepared for it – fall really bad. I’m lucky to have the knowledge I do. Show didn’t affect me much.”

90 Day Fiance fans don’t know the whole story

Natalie pointed out to her followers that she appeared on more than one show with Mike, and that was her conscious choice adding she had known Mike for four years before they started dating.

Natalie drove the point home that not all is what it seems when fans watch the show, writing, “What is shown to you is only 3 months out of 4 years… Do you really think you got it all?”

Pic credit: @nataliemodovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans also learned that Mike was supposed to take part in a Ukrainian TV show, but instead, Natalie was awarded her visa and flew to America.

More 90 Day Fiance stars have worked in TV

Natalie was not the only 90 Day Fiance star who has worked in the TV industry before her time on TLC. Angela Deem was on Maury, Yara Zaya starred on a Ukrainian dating show, and even Molly Hopkins had her own bra show called Doube Divas. Not to mention that Geoffrey Paschel has played a few bit parts in shows like Snapped and the Fatal Attraction television series.

Natalie has also worked in the soap opera realm on a show called Evidence. The blonde prides herself on her journalistic and acting skills. It only makes sense that she would want to brag about her career and make sure she is getting enough face time.

Whatever she chooses to do next, Natalie is bound to be keeping her followers in the loop. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are looking forward to hopefully seeing Natalie on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, but the network has yet to confirm if that is happening or if it’s just a rumor.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.