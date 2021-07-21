90 Day Fiance fans don’t believe Natalie’s secret to happiness

Natalie shares her love of all things oranges, Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans may have believed that the reason was so happy lately was due to Mike Youngquist being kicked out of her life after a failed marriage.

But no, evidently, her happiness all comes down to citrus fruit. In a Legally Blonde moment, she explains that endorphins make people happy and happy people just don’t stay with their cruddy husbands.

The Ukrainian reality TV star shared a disturbing Instagram video that showcased her love of tangerines. Thanks to @90DayFianceNow, TLC fans were able to watch Natalie devour a whole piece of fruit rather aggressively.

Natalie freaked out followers

While wearing her classic Shirley Temple curls and a blue sundress, Natalie stayed quiet as she stuffed pieces of the tangerine into her mouth. The only text she posted was “Oranges increase endorphins-hormones of happiness.”

Evidently, she wasn’t getting enough of her five a day when she was married to Mike. But 90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed.

TLC fans found the video disturbing

One follower wrote, “You gots to be real bored to film yourself eating.”

Another commenter wrote, “I teach my children to eat with their mouths closed. Looks like she could also use a lesson.”

Most fans of the popular show found the entire video strange. Many agreed with one fan’s comment, which read, “Eat like a lady, you consider yourself so high class?! Act like it!!! #noclass” which was an obvious reference to Natalie claiming Mike has no class during a fight that took place during 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

Pic credit:@90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Others found the whole video deranged, with a follower claiming, “I find this incredibly annoying. Does she actually think we want to watch her eat? She’s literally just staring at the screen.”

Pic credit:@90dayfiancenow/Instagram

As of late, Natalie has been showing off her glow-up thanks to her 30lb weight loss, tanned skin, and new nose. The TLC personality has been rumored to be filing 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Mike and Natalie’s story is pointless

Currently, TLC viewers are watching Natalie and Mike butt heads in the newest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Mike is not thrilled that he had been disrespected by his wife, who failed to tell him about her nose surgery.

Fans already are well aware that the couple did not work out thanks to Uncle Beau spilling the beans, with many feeling their current storyline is a waste of time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.