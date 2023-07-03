Natalie Mordovtseva strikes a stylish pose during night out at United Ukrainian ballet

Natalie Mordovtseva had us a little confused when she posted a stunning photo clad in a black gown and noted that she was at the United Ukrainian Ballet.

At first, it seemed the 90 Day: The Single Life star was back in her home country, but don’t worry, she’s still safe and sound in the US.

As it turns out the ballet company is made up of Ukrainian dancers, which explains Natalie’s hashtags in her recent post.

We all know the sad state of affairs happening in the country, but Natalie wanted to show her support as the dancers seek to keep the dance and culture of their country alive.

The TLC personality shared a video from the event as she posed for lots of photos inside the large hall.

Natalie credits herself as a model, so it’s not surprising that she struck a few stylish poses before and after the event.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva stuns in a chic black dress for a night out

The 90 Day Fiance star stunned in a black strapless dress with a fitted bodice and a flowy hem.

She paired the outfit with strappy silver sandals and wore her usually curly blonde hair in a sleek style flowing down her back.

The snap, which was posted for her 341,000 Instagram followers to see, showed Natalie inside the huge hall with some people seated and ready to enjoy the show while others were still filing in.

Meanwhile, Natalie stood at the back and posed for a few photos with a mystery person recording the moment.

In another scene, she stood on the grand staircase outside and walked toward a set of large mirrors as she recorded herself.

Natalie Mordovtseva attends the United Ukrainian Ballet as a show of support

Natalie was all dressed up to watch a performance by the United Ukrainian Ballet, which comprises a group of dancers forced to flee their now war-torn country.

The dancers performed in the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s Giselle, and the event took place at the Segerstrom Hall in California, where Natalie now resides.

The 38-year-old was touched by the performance, and she posted some poetic words along with the video, which she shared on Instagram.

“There are reminiscences how all it was, There are hopes how all will be…The fate is drifting us quickly by the tide Because we are people, not titans… #unitedukrainianballet #ukraine #nataliemordovtseva,” she wrote.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.