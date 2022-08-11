Natalie Mordovtseva serves looks in sheer black dress with extra long hair

Natalie Mordovtseva served looks to 90 Day Fiance fans in a sheer and stylish black dress with long hair. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva loves to use her social media to share videos and pictures of herself, and her latest post was no different.

However, in her new post, Natalie was serving glaring looks at the camera while modeling extra long curly hair as she rocked a sheer poofy black dress.

The context and point of Natalie’s videos are often unknown unless she is doing an obvious promotion or disclaimer about something.

In any case, the 38-year-old Ukrainian beauty does not need an occasion to show off her striking looks, style, and confidence.

Natalie first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

The pair’s journey was detailed again on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where they tied the knot before the demise of their marriage was captured on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? Natalie left Mike and moved from Washington to Florida after only six months of being married to Mike.

While Natalie was on Season 2 of The Single Life, she remarked on how good she thought she looked and that conviction and assertion has definitely made its way into the tone of Natalie’s Instagram posts.

Natalie shared a video with her 306k followers where she was first looking at herself in a full-length mirror before turning her head to look at the camera over her shoulder.

The video then cut back and forth between Natalie putting on lipstick and looking over her shoulder before she brushed her extra-long blonde curly hair up with her hands.

Natalie was serving glaring looks at the camera each time she looked at it.

Natalie left a simple kiss face emoji in the caption of the post.

Natalie Mordovtseva will be on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

The cast for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was just announced today and Natalie is included in that cast.

Another five cast members from across the seasons and spinoffs will also be a part of the show.

They include Tim Malcolm’s ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez, Tiffany Franco, Debbie Johnson, Caesar Mack, and Tania Maduro.

90 Day: The Single Life is renewed for Season 3 on TLC and Discovery+ but there is no release date yet.