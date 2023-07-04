Natalie Mordovtseva accused of ‘promoting an eating disorder’ after telling 90 Day Fiance fans ‘you better starve’

Natalie Mordovtseva rarely pays attention to the backlash she gets from her controversial social media posts, and her recent one is raising a few eyebrows.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is accused of promoting an eating disorder after posting a startling message alongside a glammed-up photo.

It’s unclear what Natalie was thinking when she wrote, “You better starve” in her caption, but her social media followers are certainly not amused.

They instantly flooded the comments and chastised the 38-year-old for sending the wrong message.

Here’s hoping that Natalie doesn’t have a lot of young and impressionable kids on her page because what they would get from her post is that it’s acceptable to starve yourself for these unrealistic beauty standards.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Natalie has come under fire for questionable behavior, but if you’re expecting a response to any of the backlash, don’t hold your breath.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva says, ‘You better starve’ in glamorous post

The TLC personality has become a social butterfly since she moved to California, and she just shared a photo from her latest outing.

Natalie got all dressed up for an event in a gold silk dress with a corset top and shirred details on the bottom.

Her usually curly blonde hair was styled differently, this time with soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Natalie seemingly had her makeup professionally done and looked stunning in the mirror selfie, which she snapped in her dressing room.

However, it was her Instagram caption that raised some eyebrows.

“You better starve, than eat whatever And better be alone, than with whoever,” she wrote. “Love poetry ♥️ Omar Khayyam 1172.”

Natalie Mordovtseva gets called out for ‘promoting an eating disorder’

After viewers saw the post, they quickly took to the comments to air their disdain.

“What a ridiculous message to give out,” said one commenter.

“Hmm… better starve? Not a great message for any younger or naive girls who may look up to you. You’re given this platform & it comes across that you are promoting an eating disorder. 😮” said someone else.

One person said, “Stop photoshopping yourself and telling girls to starve. The message you are sending out is what is wrong with society today.”

Another added, “Starving yourself to gain someone else’s affections is not ok. Eat, exercise and be healthy. Whom ever comes along to be with you will love you as you are, skinny, thick or in between.

One commenter told the TLC star, “You are sending out wrong messages! This is not what beauty is! Love ❤️ yourself first. You should seek help. Beauty is not thin. Beauty is within, a beautiful soul, kindness, loving, loyal, sincere.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.