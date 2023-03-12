Natalie Mordovtseva faces criticism as she ‘kills’ her haters with kindness

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva has a message for her haters.

The Ukrainian-born reality TV star took to social media recently to record a video about how she responds to critics.

In the Instagram Reel, Natalie recorded herself in front of a colorfully painted green wall with flowers. A gif of Stitch from Lilo & Stitch appeared in the bottom corner of the video, waving and blowing bubbles with gum.

As Natalie slowly walked with a serious expression while she filmed herself, a voiceover played, saying, “People ask me, ‘How do you deal with haters?’ I always say, ‘I kill them with kindness.’ By kindness, I mean poison.”

At the end of the video, Natalie blew a kiss towards the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Natalie captioned the video, “#nataliemordovtseva🪬.”

The Reel received nearly 1,500 likes, and hundreds of Natalie’s fans and critics took to the comments, which Natalie limited on the post. Many of her 340,000 followers showed her some love, but there were quite a few who had some less-than-nice things to say to the blonde beauty.

Natalie Mordovtseva is met with criticism as she says she ‘kills’ her haters with poison

One of Natalie’s Spanish-speaking critics wrote in all caps that she overdid the filter in the recording.

Another critic, clearly tired of seeing Natalie on social media and/or TV, wrote, “Please stop showing these people!”

Natalie’s haters commented on her IG post. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

“Why are we dealing with fake? And allowing it?” asked another Instagram user.

90 Day Fiance critics continue to bash Natalie

One of Natalie’s followers felt that she had “Sadness in her eyes,” while another echoed the sentiment about overusing filters.

“DEMACIADO FILTROOOOOOOO,” read their comment, which translates to mean that Natalie uses too many filters.

The insults didn’t stop there… another one of Natalie’s disparagers told her to “go back” to Ukraine.

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Another penned, “Ufff what a crybaby.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Despite the criticism around her, Natalie’s post seems to indicate that she isn’t bothered by the negative chatter.

While her critics continue to bash her, Natalie is seemingly focused on other things, like her relationship with Josh Weinstein and filming for a new reality TV show.

Will Natalie appear on another season of 90 Day: The Single Life?

Last month, she told a fan on Instagram that she’ll be appearing on an upcoming show, but she didn’t specify which one. Her love interest, Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, however, told In Touch that Natalie and Josh are still together and will appear on another season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Although Natalie hasn’t confirmed nor denied her relationship status with Josh — who 90 Day Fiance viewers met during Seasons 2 and 3 of The Single Life — she has dropped some heavy hints.

Earlier this month, Natalie shared a video on her Instagram Story. In the dark and grainy recording, Josh was seated next to her inside a car. Neither of them spoke or provided any details about their location, but it certainly sparked rumors that they’re still an item.

Additionally, Natalie and Josh gushed over each other in the comments section of another Instagram post, in which she wished Josh a Happy Birthday. In the comments, Josh left two red hearts and a kissy-face emoji.

Natalie replied, asking, “who’s girl?” to which Josh responded, “mine 🙋🏻‍♂️.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.