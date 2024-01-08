Naomie Olindo shares ‘small but mighty’ accomplishment as Southern Charm fans beg her to return

Former Southern Charm beauty Naomie Olindo exited the show following her one-season return after she exited following Season 6.

Once Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner decided to leave ahead of Season 7, Naomie chose to go too. She moved from Charleston to New York with her then-boyfriend, Metual Shah.

Things fell apart for her in New York, and when her relationship ended, she returned to Charleston and Southern Charm for Season 8.

Naomie has moved on from the show but is still active on social media. She often shares her fashion with followers.

Her recent share was all about her “small but mighty” accomplishment for 2024.

She captioned her share, “Started 2024 with a small but mighty accomplishment: I wore everything I packed.”

Naomie Olindo’s followers want her to return to Southern Charm

Season 9 of Southern Charm is over, and it’s likely Bravo will pick it up for another season.

This year’s cast was filled with new faces as Naomie Olindo opted not to return, and Kathryn Dennis wasn’t around.

Some followers are itching to see her back on the small screen and back in the saddle with Southern Charm.

One follower wrote, “Miss you on Southern Charm!”

Another agreed, writing, “Me too! ❤️”

Fans miss Naomie. Pic credit: @naomie_olindo/Instagram

There were also plenty of comments about Naomie’s clothing in the carousel. It was unsurprising as she is known for her fashionable attire and has modeled for some brands in the past.

More Southern Charm news

Season 9 of Southern Charm is almost over.

The two-part reunion is next, and the drama will be top-tier.

Naomie Olindo is no longer part of the show, but her relationship with Craig Conover was a huge part of the earlier seasons. The two split, and she moved on with Metul Shah. Craig has since gotten into a relationship with Paige DeSorbo, and the discussion of whether she’ll move to Charleston is addressed.

Madison LeCroy revealed that she lost her father just before New Year’s Day. The blonde Southern Charm narrator shared a video montage of moments and pictured with her dad, Ted LeCroy.

Southern Charm Season 9 changed a lot for the Charmers. Long-time friendships are shaken, relationships and trust broken, and a frayed sense of reality occurs for these Charleston-based friends.

It’s unlikely that Naomie Olindo will return to the world of reality TV again. She seems happy doing what she’s doing, away from the spotlight.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.